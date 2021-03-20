from the don't-be-a-target dept.
NIST, DHS Publish Guidance on Securing Virtual Meetings, VPNs:
With people worldwide forced to work from home due to the coronavirus epidemic, NIST and DHS published a series of recommendations on how to ensure that virtual meetings and connections to enterprise networks are protected from prying eyes.
[...] The security of virtual meetings might often be an afterthought, but basic precautions can ensure that they don't lead to data breaches or other security incidents, says Jeff Greene, director of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Most virtual meeting services have built-in security features, but following an organization's policies for virtual meeting security should ensure strong protection. Organizations should also consider limiting the reuse of access codes, using one-time PINs or meeting identifier codes, and adopting multi-factor authentication.
[...] "This list is not all-encompassing, nor must you use every tool for every virtual meeting. Know your organization's policies, think about the sensitivity of the topics to be discussed, factor in the logistics of the meeting, and pick the measures that make sense for each situation," Greene notes.
In an alert, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is providing recommendations on how organizations could ensure that the use of virtual private network (VPN) solutions to connect to the organization's network will not pose a security risk.
Issues that could emerge in such situations include the specific targeting of VPNs to find ways to exploit them for malicious use, increased phishing for login credentials, and the lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for remote access and of sufficient VPN connections to ensure all employees can telework.
What's more, some organizations might not apply important updates or patches in due time if their VPN solutions are in use 24/7.
Organizations are advised to always update their VPNs, and ensure that the network infrastructure and the devices used to remotely connect to work environments have the latest software patches and security configurations.
Organizations should also alert employees to expect an increase in phishing attempts, ensure their security teams are prepared to ramp up remote access cyber-security tasks (e.g. log review, attack detection, and incident response and recovery), that MFA is in use on all VPN connections, and that the adopted VPN solution has been tested for mass usage.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday March 21, @03:02PM
So these are not real meetings then? I guess not.
What advice, if any, do they have for real meetings which happen to take place online?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.