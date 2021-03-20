With people worldwide forced to work from home due to the coronavirus epidemic, NIST and DHS published a series of recommendations on how to ensure that virtual meetings and connections to enterprise networks are protected from prying eyes.

[...] The security of virtual meetings might often be an afterthought, but basic precautions can ensure that they don't lead to data breaches or other security incidents, says Jeff Greene, director of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Most virtual meeting services have built-in security features, but following an organization's policies for virtual meeting security should ensure strong protection. Organizations should also consider limiting the reuse of access codes, using one-time PINs or meeting identifier codes, and adopting multi-factor authentication.

[...] "This list is not all-encompassing, nor must you use every tool for every virtual meeting. Know your organization's policies, think about the sensitivity of the topics to be discussed, factor in the logistics of the meeting, and pick the measures that make sense for each situation," Greene notes.