The exFAT filesystem is coming to Linux:
When software and operating system giant Microsoft announced its support for inclusion of the exFAT filesystem directly into the Linux kernel back in August, it didn't get a ton of press coverage. But filesystem vendor Paragon Software clearly noticed this month's merge of the Microsoft-approved, largely Samsung-authored version of exFAT into the VFS for-next repository, which will in turn merge into Linux 5.7—and Paragon doesn't seem happy about it.
Yesterday, Paragon issued a press release about European gateway-modem vendor Sagemcom adopting its version of exFAT into an upcoming series of Linux-based routers. Unfortunately, it chose to preface the announcement with a stream of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) that wouldn't have looked out of place on Steve Ballmer's letterhead in the 1990s.
Paragon described its arguments against open source software—which appeared directly in my inbox—as an "article (available for publication in any form) explaining why the open source model didn't work in 3 cases."
All three of Paragon's offered cases were curious examples, at best.
We congratulate Paragon on closing their timely exFAT deal with Sagemcom. Although there's good reason to believe that the Samsung-derived and Microsoft-approved exFAT implementation in Linux 5.7 will be secure, stable, and highly performant, it's not here yet—and it isn't even in the next upcoming Linux kernel, 5.6, which we expect to hit general availability in late April or early May.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Thursday March 26, @01:49PM (2 children)
A long time ago, when btrfs was new, I checked file system performance. FAT stood out for being much slower than all the others. xfs, btrfs, ext2/3/4. all were within a few percent of one another. Except FAT, which was half the speed of the rest of the pack.
Each file system had a bad corner case. btrfs was poor at sync, and Firefox likes to sync frequently. I have read that the btrfs maintainers were aware of the problem and improved btrfs' performance on that operation. xfs can be very slow at deleting large directory trees, such as the source of a Linux kernel. That problem was greatly mitigated by tuning the sizes of the file system structures to match the hardware. The worst case I saw was the default sizes being the worst possible sizes for the hardware. Took 5 minutes (!) to delete the tree. I reformatted that drive with much better size settings, and that helped a lot, but it still took 15 seconds. I'm not used to seeing "rm -rf linux-4.0.0" go out to lunch like that. The xfs maintainers worked on the formatting utility to make it more intelligent about picking good sizes.
The main issue with the ext's is that they're a little wasteful of space. Expect to have as much as 10% less capacity. Worst case is to have a file system with thousands of tiny files of about 100 bytes each. ext2 has to allocate a minimum of 4k (I think that's still its default block size) even for a file that is just 1 byte. So the waste can be far worse than 10%. Contrive it right, and you can make ext2/3/4 waste over 90% of the available space. FAT has the same problem, worse. To stretch FAT's maximum capacity, have to make the block sizes as big as possible. Originally, FAT used 0.5k units. As hard drives grew in size, those had to get much larger to avoid running out of block numbers. Instead of wasting just 4k, you might waste 64k per tiny file.
FAT also stinks at data handling safety. If interrupted while writing, it can leave the disk so badly corrupted that data recovery might not be possible. It usually isn't that bad, but it can happen.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday March 26, @01:56PM (1 child)
wait, exfat!=fat. GNU/Linux distros have some I guess fuse-based implementation, stable, in my experience.
IIRC, exfat is not totally patent/IP unencumbered, so why paragon should object to it? conflict of interest? reverse psychology to actually help exfat?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 26, @01:59PM
Paragon objects to it because they sell a proprietary exFAT filesystem driver. Who's going to buy that when the kernel supports exFAT natively with a built-in driver?