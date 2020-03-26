Stories
US Space Force has its First Launch Today; Delayed but Successful Launch [Updated]

[20200326_203138 UTC: Update: There was a delay due to hydraulic issues, but the launch was able to get reset and launched. The Centaur upper-stage rocket is proceeding on its way to GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) --martyb]

United Launch Alliance says its Atlas V rocket is ready to launch on Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is set for 2:57pm (18:57 UTC) for the national security mission, which has a two-hour launch window. This is the first launch under the command of the newly constituted US Space Force.

For this mission, the Atlas V rocket will boost the sixth and final satellite in a constellation of military communications satellites in geostationary orbit. The "Advanced Extremely High Frequency" (AEHF) satellites are replacing the older Milstar communications system. The individual satellites cost $850 million each, and this AEHF-6 satellite to be launched Thursday was built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems. The previous five AEHF satellites launched on Atlas V rockets from 2010 to 2019.

[...]But at the US military's main spaceports in Florida, where the Atlas V rocket is due to launch, and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, essential launch opportunities appear to be continuing, at least for now.

United Launch Alliance will provide a live webcast of the launch, beginning about 20 minutes before the opening of the launch window.

There is a hold on the launch at the moment: tweet

William Harwood @cbs_spacenews · 19m A5/AEHF-6: ULA's Tory Bruno says problem was a bad amplifier card in a ground system hydrauylic pump controller; "working on a solution;" 1h 9m left in launch window

[The engineering crew established a process to test the hydraulics issue and are now preparing for a new launch time.(from memory)

Video stream is showing T-4:00, but I just heard the LD (Launch Director) announce reset launch time to to 20:18.

All areas reported all systems go. Proceeding with the count. --martyb]

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Thursday March 26, @08:39PM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 26, @08:39PM (#976078) Journal

    He IS going to clear the swamp by putting ALL politicians into the Space Force and launching them into far orbit....like to Infinity, and...Pluto!

    • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @09:10PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 26, @09:10PM (#976083)

      Why is SN deleting posts? There's far worse comments being made than the one that was deleted 5 stories down. This is the same as the /. bullshitery.

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday March 26, @09:42PM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 26, @09:42PM (#976093) Homepage

    " Tory Bruno says problem was a bad amplifier card in a ground system hydraulic pump controller; "

    Cheap Chinese shit fails America again.

