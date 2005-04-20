from the a-different-kind-of-launch dept.
eBay is waiving seller fees for new businesses to help shuttered retailers move online:
eBay is launching a new "Up & Running" program today that aims to help physical retailers move some of their business online if they've been shutdown or are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of that program, eBay is waiving seller fees for new businesses to the platform starting today, April 2nd, through June 30th.
Along with the waived fees, eBay will also be giving new businesses a free Basic-tier eBay Store for three months (which typically costs $21.95 per month with an annual subscription). That subscription includes additional perks for sellers, like lower fees, discounted shipping supplies, and more.
[...] Lastly, eBay says that it'll be highlighting small businesses on its homepage to help promote storefronts to buyers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @03:24PM
...drive the business completely into the ground. Relying on eBay for reputation? HAHAHA
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 05, @03:29PM (1 child)
I'm sure there are a lot of individuals out there who would love to sell a few things to bring in a few extra bucks right now. But with eBay fees, sales taxes in some areas, shipping costs, packaging material costs, eBay's increasingly nuts seller rules, dishonest buyers, and so on, it just does not seem worth it.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday April 05, @04:02PM
I've heard them called "Fee-bay".
And yeah, shipping costs are brutal. A cereal box sized package costs $15 to ship. I wondered how the heck the liked of Amazon can afford to give customers free shipping. eeh answer is that big shippers negotiate far, far lower rates. They routinely get 80% off the standard shipping rate. Strikes me as very unfair to the little guy who's just trying to hold an online garage sale rather than simply throw away all his clutter.
But that's another thing I learned when moving. Transportation costs are very high. If you're making a move that's more than a few tens of kilometers, it's often better to leave your old generic stuff, abandon it if you can't sell it quick, and buy new stuff when you arrive at your new home. When I was bouncing from place to place, my furniture was 2 folding tables, 4 folding chairs, and an air mattress. The rest of my stuff was 2 weeks worth of clothing, a few books, 2 computers, a few pans, plates and dishes and eating utensils, and some odds and ends. The bulkiest items were those horrible CRT monitors. Sure wish I had flatscreens then. As for the books, I would have dumped them too and gone with ebooks, had they been available. It all fit in a small hatchback. I tried shipping things from my old address to my new, but the cost was near the cost of just buying new items.
As for trying to sell your stuff on Fee-bay, not worth the trouble. You have to photograph and list all the items, and pack and ship whatever sells. Sell locally, and you at least avoid the packing and shipping costs, and also the time it takes to photograph everything.