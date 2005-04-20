eBay is launching a new "Up & Running" program today that aims to help physical retailers move some of their business online if they've been shutdown or are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of that program, eBay is waiving seller fees for new businesses to the platform starting today, April 2nd, through June 30th.

Along with the waived fees, eBay will also be giving new businesses a free Basic-tier eBay Store for three months (which typically costs $21.95 per month with an annual subscription). That subscription includes additional perks for sellers, like lower fees, discounted shipping supplies, and more.

[...] Lastly, eBay says that it'll be highlighting small businesses on its homepage to help promote storefronts to buyers.