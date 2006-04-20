As more people are faced with endless hours at home due to self-quarantine and social distancing, there's been a surge in home bread baking show-and-tell on the internet over the past few days. But it's safe to say that no one has been baking bread quite like Seamus Blackley, who finally has achieved his goal to re-create ancient Egyptian bread using yeast cultivated from samples that were over 4,000 years old and traditional tools and techniques dating back to that time period.

Today I achieved* something that I've been trying to do for a year. The slice of bread here was made with leavening cultures sampled from ancient Egyptian baking vessels, using ancient Emmer wheat, with an ancient Egyptian recipe, using ancient Egyptian baking tools, and NO OVEN. pic.twitter.com/msZpvlyK0F

— Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) March 30, 2020