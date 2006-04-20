Stories
This Xbox Creator Baked Ancient Bread With 4,000-Year-Old-Yeast

from the old-and-crusty dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow8162:

This Xbox creator baked ancient bread with 4,000-year-old-yeast:

As more people are faced with endless hours at home due to self-quarantine and social distancing, there's been a surge in home bread baking show-and-tell on the internet over the past few days. But it's safe to say that no one has been baking bread quite like Seamus Blackley, who finally has achieved his goal to re-create ancient Egyptian bread using yeast cultivated from samples that were over 4,000 years old and traditional tools and techniques dating back to that time period.

Today I achieved* something that I've been trying to do for a year. The slice of bread here was made with leavening cultures sampled from ancient Egyptian baking vessels, using ancient Emmer wheat, with an ancient Egyptian recipe, using ancient Egyptian baking tools, and NO OVEN. pic.twitter.com/msZpvlyK0F

— Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) March 30, 2020

The thread is actually a culmination of Blackley's year-long efforts to bake bread using yeast cultivated by samples obtained from ancient pottery since their porous structures helped preserve some of the original microorganisms. (Blackley, when not trying to re-create ancient breads, is better known as one of the creators of the original Xbox and the man behind the infamous "Duke" controller.)

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday April 06, @08:19AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) on Monday April 06, @08:19AM (#979587) Journal

    As more people are faced with endless hours at home

    Over here, hours still end after merely 60 minutes.

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(1)