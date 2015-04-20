Stories
Google Developing its Own ARM SoC for Pixel Smartphones

posted by janrinok on Wednesday April 15, @02:16PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the doing-it-itself dept.
Mobile Hardware

takyon writes:

Google wants to dump Qualcomm, launch smartphone SoC as early as next year

A new report from Axios claims that Google has "made significant progress toward developing its own processor to power future versions of its Pixel smartphone" and that a Google-made SoC could debut in a phone as early as next year. Google is apparently teaming up with Samsung, which is providing design support and manufacturing for the project, codenamed "Whitechapel."

The report says the Google SoC is an eight-core ARM processor with hardware "optimized for Google's machine learning technology" and the always-on capabilities of the Google Assistant. The chip would be built at Samsung's foundries on the firm's upcoming 5nm process, and, in addition to being aimed at the Pixel, the report says that "subsequent versions" of the chip could be used in Chromebooks.

Some ARM SoCs from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, Huawei, etc. already have some form of dedicated machine learning acceleration.

Also at Wccftech.

Original Submission


Google Developing its Own ARM SoC for Pixel Smartphones
  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday April 15, @02:47PM

    by c0lo (156) on Wednesday April 15, @02:47PM (#983073)

    ... seems like working in social distancing conditions from their mothers' basements emboldens the geeks.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday April 15, @03:08PM

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday April 15, @03:08PM (#983080)

    ... for the project, codenamed "Whitechapel."

    Best name ever? The place where Jack the Ripper murdered all the ladies. Waiting for the Google-woke people to take a stand, sign some petitions etc ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @03:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @03:25PM (#983088)

    Some ARM SoCs from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, Huawei, [theverge.com] etc. already have some form of dedicated machine learning acceleration.

