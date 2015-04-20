from the doing-it-itself dept.
Google wants to dump Qualcomm, launch smartphone SoC as early as next year
A new report from Axios claims that Google has "made significant progress toward developing its own processor to power future versions of its Pixel smartphone" and that a Google-made SoC could debut in a phone as early as next year. Google is apparently teaming up with Samsung, which is providing design support and manufacturing for the project, codenamed "Whitechapel."
The report says the Google SoC is an eight-core ARM processor with hardware "optimized for Google's machine learning technology" and the always-on capabilities of the Google Assistant. The chip would be built at Samsung's foundries on the firm's upcoming 5nm process, and, in addition to being aimed at the Pixel, the report says that "subsequent versions" of the chip could be used in Chromebooks.
Some ARM SoCs from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, Huawei, etc. already have some form of dedicated machine learning acceleration.
Also at Wccftech.
