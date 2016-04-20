from the 42 dept.
Stephen Wolfram thinks he may have found the theory that unifies physics: it's basically automata theory. According to his theory, the universe is basically an automaton running a simple set of computational rules. The link leads to his layman's summary of the work.
Even if this isn't how things work, it lends a completely new perspective: based on a relatively simple analysis of his idea, he derives the basics of relativity and quantum mechanics. His article makes for a mind-bending and fascinating read, but it's already a summary, and trying to do a summary of a summary here makes little sense. If you're into physics, mathematics or cosmology, have a look!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Thursday April 16, @05:28PM (2 children)
Wolfram's claim(that he's been making for 20 years now) comes as part of a challenge that asks everyone else to figure out which computational automata rule actually mimicks the physics of the universe. Because he hasn't found one remotely close yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @05:35PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday April 16, @05:56PM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday April 16, @05:42PM
Just because the early modeling of nature has been achieved in a purely functional way, it does not mean that every other model must be done the same way.
In fact some equations might already be an unnecessarily complex rendering of simpler automata algos.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @06:14PM
That guy's been saying that for decades now.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday April 16, @06:17PM
Looks like he's just looking for the God word. That everything must have reason behind it's creation. Good luck with that.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday April 16, @06:32PM (1 child)
Has he proposed a way of testing his theory through experiment?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @06:41PM
