AMD is once again hoping to muscle in on Intel's bread and butter with a new line of second-generation Epyc processors aimed squarely at the HPC, cloud, and enterprise markets.

[...] Specifically, the eight-core 7F32 costs $2,100 apiece, when ordering 1,000 at a time, and will take on Intel's eight-core Xeon Gold 6250 and 6244. In the middle, the 24-core 7F72 is AMD's answer to the 24-core Xeon Gold 6248R and Platinum 8268, and costs $2,450 apiece. At the high end, 16-core 7F52 is gunning for the 16-core Xeon Gold 6242 and 6246R models, and supports a maximum of 4TB 3200MHz RAM, compared to Intel's 2933MHz 1TB, and is priced $3,100 apiece for orders with quantities of at least 1,000. Yes, the part numbers are a bit odd.

Among the vendors planning to integrate the new Epyc chips at launch are HPE with Nutanix, Dell, and Supermicro, which will all be selling rack-mount servers equipped with the new AMD chips. IBM, meanwhile, says it will bundle the new Epyc gear into its bare-metal cloud units.

AMD said the chips were aimed at the HPC and cloud markets, although enterprise is going to be a particular focus.