The Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) consortium, which is charged with helping develop the protocols for a privacy-focused European Union contact tracing system, has removed any mention of the decentralized protocol proposal Decentralized Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP3T) from its website.
Contact tracing is the process by which health authorities track the spread of viruses, identifying who has been in contact with infected individuals and should therefore be quarantined. Countries are pursuing a variety of digital methods of doing so, ranging from location tracking of cell phones and facial recognition, to digital health passes that restrict movement and Bluetooth proximity tracing. Last weekend, Google and Apple announced a plan to update their mobile operating systems to allow Bluetooth tracing.
Any E.U. contact tracing would have to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which ensures greater privacy and data protection for EU citizens than is currently enforced in the U.S.
[...] The DP3T team, which outlined its proposal to CoinDesk earlier this week, was not told the protocol was being removed from the site, and was not invited to attend a PEPP-PT call Friday with the consortium's various partners, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
“We found this in the morning, so far with no comment from them,” said someone close to the DP3T negotiations. "There are also other changes that smell centralized, and we don't know what the German government means when they say they plan on implementing ‘PEPP-PT architecture’ as now there is nothing. This seems very worrisome, and that they may implement something that has not been publicly reviewed.”
It’s now unclear what a PEPP-PT protocol might look like, as the consortium website, while listing general guidelines, does not offer concrete proposals, only general principles.
See A New Infection Alarm System on Your Smartphone which has a very readable story on the formation and development of PEPP-PT and the importance they placed on privacy protections for users to be willing to install PEPP-TT in the first place.
With all those blue tooth beacons pinging, one can well imagine other enterprises setting up sensors at entrances, for example, to track who has passed them and when. Those enterprises may not necessarily be as sensitive to protecting the anonymity of the passersby.
So someone discovers he's got coronavirus and was on a bus.
Yes, you have his trajectory and all the trajectories of the people that were on the bus with him.
So if all those trajectories are anonymized, how is anyone going to figure out which trajectory belongs to him, and how do you find out who the other trajectories belong to so you can contact them and warn them that they should get tested and self-isolate?
Hard to see how to anonymize the whole thing without making it useless.
Anyone else have a clue?
Anyone else have a clue?
Yeah, the money should be spent on creating a vaccine, not dystopia
