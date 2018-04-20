from the let-there-be-music dept.
Apple Music on the web is no longer in beta -- including on Linux:
Yes, starting today, you can simply visit https://music.apple.com/ rather than https://beta.music.apple.com/. All mentions of the word "beta" are gone, signaling it is no longer in a testing phase. This isn't just on Linux, but Windows and Mac too. Since many users of those operating systems despise iTunes, it is big news for them too -- Apple Music without the bloated iTunes!
Truth be told, I found Apple Music to be flawless while in beta when using Firefox on Ubuntu, but it is good to know that Apple is taking the web version seriously and won't be abandoning it any time soon. Quite frankly, it is refreshing that the company hasn't tried to block Linux users by detecting the user agent.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday April 18, @08:46PM
I've always found Apple real two-faced. Shamelessly use and exploit free software, while making their own garden as tightly and highly walled as they can. OS-X is a modified FreeBSD.
I used an Apple II. Nice though it was, I switched to the PC when the MacIntosh replaced the IIs. It was an easy decision. PCs were far more popular, and far cheaper. And, with that move, Apple fired their original customer base, dumping the hackers and tinkerers, basically telling us that they like lusers better. Sure wish the Amiga had taken off, but Commodore was even worse about keeping iron-fisted control of everything, if that can be believed.