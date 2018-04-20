Yes, starting today, you can simply visit https://music.apple.com/ rather than https://beta.music.apple.com/. All mentions of the word "beta" are gone, signaling it is no longer in a testing phase. This isn't just on Linux, but Windows and Mac too. Since many users of those operating systems despise iTunes, it is big news for them too -- Apple Music without the bloated iTunes!

Truth be told, I found Apple Music to be flawless while in beta when using Firefox on Ubuntu, but it is good to know that Apple is taking the web version seriously and won't be abandoning it any time soon. Quite frankly, it is refreshing that the company hasn't tried to block Linux users by detecting the user agent.