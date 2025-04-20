Today marks the conclusion of a years-long saga that started when John Oliver did a segment on Net Neutrality that was so popular that it brought the FCC's comment system to its knees. Two years later it is finally near addressing all the issues brought up in an investigation from the General Accountability Office.

The report covers numerous cybersecurity and IT issues, some of which the FCC addressed quickly, some not so quickly and some it's still working on.

"Today's GAO report makes clear what we knew all along: the FCC's system for collecting public input has problems," Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel told TechCrunch. "The agency needs to fully fix this mess because this is the way the FCC is supposed to take input from the public. But as this report demonstrates, we have real work to do."