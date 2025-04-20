from the Shocked,-I-say.-Shocked! dept.
'Deficiencies' that broke FCC commenting system in net neutrality fight detailed by GAO:
Today marks the conclusion of a years-long saga that started when John Oliver did a segment on Net Neutrality that was so popular that it brought the FCC's comment system to its knees. Two years later it is finally near addressing all the issues brought up in an investigation from the General Accountability Office.
The report covers numerous cybersecurity and IT issues, some of which the FCC addressed quickly, some not so quickly and some it's still working on.
"Today's GAO report makes clear what we knew all along: the FCC's system for collecting public input has problems," Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel told TechCrunch. "The agency needs to fully fix this mess because this is the way the FCC is supposed to take input from the public. But as this report demonstrates, we have real work to do."
The linked article chronicles several events and prevarications by the FCC and observations by critics. It then continues:
The final report is not much of a bombshell, since much of it has been telegraphed ahead of time. It's a collection of criticisms of an outdated system with inadequate security and other failings that might have been directed at practically any federal agency, among which cybersecurity practices are notoriously poor.
[...] The investigation indicates that the FCC, for instance, did not consistently implement security and access controls, encrypt sensitive data, update or correctly configure its servers, detect or log cybersecurity events, and so on. It wasn't always a disaster (even well-run IT departments don't always follow best practices), but obviously some of these shortcomings and cut corners led to serious issues like ECFS being overwhelmed.
More importantly, of the 136 recommendations made in the September report, 85 have been fully implemented now, 10 partially, and the rest are on track to be so.
See also: Commission Impossible: How and why the FCC created net neutrality