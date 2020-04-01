A lull in boat traffic and a fishing ban in Istanbul forced by the coronavirus pandemic has proved good news for some of the city's most-loved inhabitants—the dolphins that swim in the fish-rich waters of the Bosphorus Strait between Europe and Asia.

[...]Spotting dolphins in the Bosphorus—a usually very busy narrow waterway connecting the Mediterranean to the Black Sea right through the heart of Istanbul—is often a source of joy for the city's residents.

But the lockdown has meant fewer ships and more fish in the water, encouraging the mammals to come closer to shore and prompting more frequent sightings.