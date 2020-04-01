from the so-long,-and-thanks-for-all-the-fish dept.
Dolphins reclaim Bosphorus as virus silences Istanbul:
A lull in boat traffic and a fishing ban in Istanbul forced by the coronavirus pandemic has proved good news for some of the city's most-loved inhabitants—the dolphins that swim in the fish-rich waters of the Bosphorus Strait between Europe and Asia.
[...]Spotting dolphins in the Bosphorus—a usually very busy narrow waterway connecting the Mediterranean to the Black Sea right through the heart of Istanbul—is often a source of joy for the city's residents.
But the lockdown has meant fewer ships and more fish in the water, encouraging the mammals to come closer to shore and prompting more frequent sightings.
How long before deer are sighted in Central Park?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @01:49AM (2 children)
Dolphins are good "fish".
Covid-19 is dolphins' retribution to the Japanese. All hoomans love dolphins.
But the Japanese slaughter them, for what, I don't know, I don't think they even eat them.
Dolphins, you sexy smart things you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @01:55AM (1 child)
Dolphins are not fish. Dolphins are mammals. Goodbye and thanks for all the fish.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @02:52AM
That's one whale of a fish!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday April 27, @02:06AM (2 children)
People are now starting to realize that city life even in San Diego has no fucking redeeming qualities once you take away the beach, restaurant access, nightlife, universities, and freedom of movement. Fortunately some parks have already opened and beach access will be opened tomorrow, so we'll hope that goes well. The rate of wearing PPE for family and dog walks I see around here is approximately 65%, the rate for joggers and cyclists is probably like 15-20%.
Anyway, that's a good thing. People will seriously start to consider decentralizing the population and pushing massive changes toward allowing people to lawfully choose working from home (like Germany just did). City folk will have more respect for those rural hicks they spent the past 50 years demonizing and there will be more mingling, although unfortunately that will lead to Californians and New Yorkers moving to South Dakota and voting for dumb-ass policies. That is a double-edged sword, for city folk could also be seduced by the rural conservative/libertarian way of life and start firing guns and doing all that hipster shit like meat slaughter and chopping firewood for real. And of course our supply chains will hopefully move back.
It will lead to our AG industry becoming more mechanized as it should have already been done if there were no cheap quarterly highs of Mexican labor, and a newfound disdain for all the H1-B's and other visa abusers in the country while Americans are out of work.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 27, @02:30AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @02:38AM
Da fuk? You finally got sober now? You still dumb as rock, but at least sober.
Did some jew sock some sense into you thick skull?
Nah... some chollo kicked his head more likely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @02:14AM (1 child)
So no mackerel sandwiches?
Dang, I miss kokorech from a street vendor. I used to be young and good-looking back then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @02:19AM
I used to be young and foolish.
Now I'm older.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday April 27, @02:18AM (1 child)
The reduction of human activities has been good for nature in general the world over.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 27, @03:04AM
Now if only the humans could figure out how to continue to feed everyone when only essential jobs are being done like food production and transportation.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Monday April 27, @02:55AM
While dolphins in the Bosphorus may be real some accounts of animals returning may not be: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/2020/03/coronavirus-pandemic-fake-animal-viral-social-media-posts/ [nationalgeographic.com]
Admittedly an older article but in today's streamlined dispersal of news comes the reality of streamlined dispersal of bullshit! :)