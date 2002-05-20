from the someone's-on-the-naughty-list dept.
House panel calls Bezos to testify over Amazon allegedly misleading Congress:
Jeff Bezos is being called to appear before the House Judiciary Committee about his company potentially having made misleading statements about its business practices. At issue is a report from April 23 that detailed how Amazon would use data from third-party sellers to develop and sell its own products.
The committee's request, sent out in a letter on Friday, builds on its current investigation into Amazon's "role in the digital marketplace." While it expects Bezos to agree to appear on his own, the group reserves "the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary."
[...] Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the House committee's Friday letter to Bezos.
Amazon reportedly used merchant data, despite telling Congress it doesn't:
Amazon accounts for about a third of all US Internet retail sales, but it didn't get there entirely on its own. It did so, in part, with the assistance of hundreds of thousands of smaller vendors who signed up to sell their goods on Amazon's third-party merchant marketplace, which accounts for more than half the company's retail sales. In theory, those agreements were beneficial for all involved: shoppers could easily one-stop-shop for products, merchants could rely on Amazon's front and back-end infrastructure instead of building out their own, and Amazon could get a nice consistent cut flowing in.
The calculus of who benefits most from these arrangements, however, has changed over time. Amazon now offers a wide array of its own in-house brands, making it a direct competitor to many of the merchants who rely on its platform to reach consumers. That would be challenge enough, but the behemoth also captures sales data from those third-party vendors, then uses it to launch its own product lines and undercut the smaller firms, The Wall Street Journal reports.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday May 02, @05:04PM
Bezos will tell the truth, right?
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Saturday May 02, @05:18PM
Yeah, right. Bezos [forbes.com] increased his personal fortune by $25 billion from the start of the pandemic.
Would he lie to Congress? I'm sure he would lie to God, he is sure he could get away with it.