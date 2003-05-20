from the what-will-they-call-them-now? dept.
Pirated 'DVD Screeners' Will be History After Next Year's Oscars
The Academy announced this week that DVD and Blu-Ray screeners will be banned after the next Oscars ceremony. This marks the end of a long-standing tradition. Not just in the movie business, but also on pirate sites where the DVDscr tag is closely watched. Although Oscar DVD Screeners may soon be history, this doesn't mean that screener leaks will be thing[s] of the past.
[...] This year, plenty of discs will be shipped too but, after the upcoming Oscars ceremony, that will be a thing of the past. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this week that physical screeners will no longer be allowed in 2021.
"[T]he 93rd Awards season will be the final year DVD screeners will be allowed to be distributed; these mailings will be discontinued starting in 2021 for the 94th Academy Awards," the Academy writes.
The Oscars follow the same path as the Emmys, which already made the switch this year. According to the Academy, the transition is part of its sustainability efforts. This also includes a ban on physical music CDs, hard copies of screenplays, paper invites, and other things that possibly hurt the environment.
[...] Whether piracy was considered as a factor at all remains a guess. Some insiders believe that digital screeners are easier to protect and therefore more secure, but that is up for debate.
There may be fewer leak opportunities in the distribution process, but it's common knowledge that streaming platforms can be easily compromised. In fact, we have already seen several screeners being leaked from online sources. This was corroborated by pirate release group EVO last year.
"We had access to digital screeners and they are indeed easy to leak. The DRM on it is a joke. We had an account last year with three screeners on it and they were pretty much MP4 ready to encode," the EVO team informed us at the time.
Related: First Leaked Screener of the Season: Unreleased Louis C.K. Film "I Love You, Daddy"
« Falcon Heavy's Next Launch Could Expend Center Core and Land Boosters at Sea for Extra Performance
Related Stories
The first
DVD screener of the Oscar season has been released, and it's for a film that may not have seen the light of day otherwise:
Today the first leak of the new screener season started to populate various pirate sites, Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy." It was released by the infamous "Hive-CM8" group which also made headlines in previous years.
"I Love You, Daddy" was carefully chosen, according to a message posted in the release notes. Last month distributor The Orchard chose to cancel the film from its schedule after Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct. With uncertainty surrounding the film's release, "Hive-CM8" decided to get it out.
"We decided to let this one title go out this month, since it never made it to the cinema, and nobody knows if it ever will go to retail at all," Hive-CM8 write in their NFO.
"Either way their is no perfect time to release it anyway, but we think it would be a waste to let a great Louis C.K. go unwatched and nobody can even see or buy it," they add.
Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 11. Nominees for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, 2018.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 03, @08:54AM (1 child)
Imaginary people, pretending to be other imaginary people, all dreamed up in an imaginary city, on imaginary stages, with very nearly no attachment to reality. Drama, drama, drama. Best case scenario? Hollywood just shuts down. It can become a ghost town, or it can be developed into a heavy industry center, or it can even be turned into a reeducation camp. So little of value comes out of Hollywood, we can just burn it down, and let nature reclaim it.
If Hollywood were to disappear, maybe more Americans would get off the couch, and lose a few pounds.
Anything is possible, unless it's not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 03, @08:59AM
>> or it can even be turned into a reeducation camp
implying
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 03, @08:59AM
I toast myself in the bath tub as I piss into the air and catch it into my favorite wine glass.
I lap at the urine as a nomad would, having traveled miles from a desert only to find a small
farm with a willing cow to let him suck her udders.
KIM YO-JONG IS STILL A POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 03, @09:39AM
Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damm about the academy awards.
You don't have to concern yourself with me.
Dontcha wish everyone felt the same way?