The Supreme Court will broadcast an oral argument live on Monday for the first time in its 230-year history.

C-SPAN will livestream the audio on television, online and on the C-SPAN Radio app.

Monday's case is a fight over whether Booking.com can trademark its name. The format of the arguments, which will be conducted over the phone, has proven even more controversial.

For years, activists and lawmakers have pushed unsuccessfully for the court to stream its arguments live to the public. Those efforts failed, but the spreading coronavirus finally persuaded the justices to make a change.

With the Covid-19 crisis forcing the court to shut its doors, the justices agreed to a live audio broadcast for 10 arguments, all via teleconference, in the first two weeks of May.