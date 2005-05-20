Frontier's recent FCC filing lists about 17,000 census blocks in which it has deployed 25/3Mbps broadband since June 2019, and tells the FCC that these census blocks should thus be "removed" from the list of blocks where ISPs can get funding. Frontier reported more new broadband deployments than any other provider that submitted filings in the FCC proceeding. The 17,000 blocks are home to an estimated 400,000 Americans.

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, which represents about 850 small ISPs, is skeptical of Frontier's reported deployment. "It may be possible that Frontier did precisely what was necessary to meet the standards for reporting significant increased deployment during this eight-month period in the face of years of historical inaction in these areas, admitted shortcomings on interim universal service buildout obligations, and increasing financial struggles," NTCA told the FCC in a filing on Wednesday. "However, such a remarkable achievement warrants validation and verification given the implications. NTCA therefore urges the commission to immediately investigate the claims of coverage made in the Frontier [filing]."

NTCA further said that its members "serve rural areas in the same states as Frontier and, indeed, they frequently field pleas from consumers living in the latter's service area in need of access to robust broadband service. This experience—and their decades of experience in serving sparsely populated rural areas of the nation more generally—have caused NTCA members to question whether the filing accurately reflects conditions on the ground changing so quickly in so many places in such a short time."