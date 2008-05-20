Stories
New Banksy Artwork Appears in English Hospital's Emergency Department

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_:

New Banksy artwork appears in English hospital's emergency department:

A new Banksy artwork has appeared at Southampton General Hospital.

The largely monochrome painting, which is one square metre, was hung in collaboration with the hospital's managers in a foyer near the emergency department.

It shows a young boy kneeling by a wastepaper basket dressed in dungarees and a T-shirt.

He has discarded his Spiderman and Batman model figures in favour of a new favourite action hero - an NHS nurse.

The nurse's arm is outstretched and pointing forward in the fashion of Superman on a mission.

She is wearing a facemask, a nurse's cape, and an apron with the Red Cross emblem (the only element of colour in the picture).

The artist left a note for hospital workers, which read: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."

The painting will remain at Southampton General Hospital until the autumn when it will be auctioned to raise money for the NHS.

