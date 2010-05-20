from the bog-butter dept.
How Did Ancient People Keep Their Food From Rotting?:
For quarantine cuisine, many of us are reaching deep into the kitchen pantry and freezer — recovering canned soups and frozen veggies, purchased who knows when. Though we may wonder, "Are these the same peas I used to ice my sprained ankle?" we're confident the contents are edible. Perishables last for years thanks to modern methods of preservation, such as freezing, canning, vacuum-sealing and chemical additives.
But how did ancient people preserve their foods?
It's a problem that every society, from the dawn of humanity, has faced: How to save food for figurative rainy days — away from microbes, insects and other critters eager to spoil it. Over the years, archaeologists have found evidence for a variety of techniques. Some, like drying and fermenting, remain common today. Others are bygone practices, such as burying butter in peat bogs. Though low-tech, the ancient ways were effective — clearly, as some of the products have survived millennia.
To get a sense of what preservation techniques ancient folks might have used, archaeologists surveyed the practices of living and recent people in non-industrialized societies (here, here, here and here) They found many low-tech methods, which certainly could have been accomplished by people thousands of years ago. The most common and familiar include drying, salting, smoking, pickling, fermenting and chilling in natural refrigerators, like streams and underground pits. For example, the Sami, indigenous people of Scandinavia, have traditionally killed reindeer in the fall and winter; the meat is dried or smoked, and the milk fermented into cheese — "a hard, compact cake which may last for years," according to a mid-20th-century ethnographic source.
The various methods all work because they slow microbial growth. And drying does this best: Microorganisms need a certain amount of moisture to transport nutrients and wastes into and out of their cells. Without water, microbes shrivel and die (or at least go dormant). Drying also inhibits oxidation and enzyme activity — natural reactions of air and food molecules, which cause flavor and color changes.
Requiring minimal technology, methods like fermenting and drying could hypothetically have been used in the distant past. They are a good starting point for archaeologists seeking ancient evidence for food preservation. Plus, by observing the practices in action today, researchers were able to note the tools required and debris produced — material more likely to survive and surface at an archaeological dig than the actual food.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Phoenix666 on Sunday May 10, @12:25PM (1 child)
Native Americans used what later pioneers would call a root cellar. They put dried meat, fruit, and vegetables into clay jars and buried them in pits under their dwellings, or at caches known only to them (inter-tribal warfare was a reality and you wanted to have food left after a raid).
Cultures in hot, dry climates also used pot-in-pot [wikipedia.org] refrigeration, which took advantage of evaporative cooling to draw heat from the inner pot where vegetables are stored.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 10, @12:48PM
