On Wednesday, Intel announced its acquisition of Rivet Networks—makers of the Killer AC-brand line of gamer-oriented Wi-Fi gear—for an undisclosed price.

Intel Vice President Chris Walker describes the acquisition as "a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products," going on to praise Rivet's products—the best known of which is the Killer Wireless-AC line of gaming-targeted Wi-Fi cards—and declare its intent to integrate the Killer line into Intel's broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio.

[...] Most gamers using Killer Wireless-AC products can get two potential benefits out of the stack—first, if their router and their gaming system both use Killer AC Wi-Fi interfaces, the router recognizes the Killer card in the gaming PC as a first priority and will ensure its traffic goes into the "lowest latency" bucket when shaping traffic.

Second, the Killer stack can recognize most AAA game traffic automatically and prioritize that traffic over the PC's own interface. This does nothing to alleviate congestion caused by a second device wanting to use the network—but it does, at least, allow the gamer's own PC to prioritize game traffic over Web browsing, email clients, and so forth running on the gamer's own PC.