Jintide Montage might sound like the name of a punk group, but it's not. In fact, the Montage is an x86 processor with PrC (Pre-Check) and DSC (Dynamic Security Check) technologies that can be used in Jintide or other server platforms.

It shares common DNA with Intel, AMD and VIA and uses Skylake Xeon silicon at its core - and has already entered mass production.

According to the marketing materials, Jintide uses Tsinghua University's DSC technology to achieve "high-speed IO tracing, memory tracing and CPU behavioral checking via its built-in security check engine."

[...] In other words, expect it to be used for anything from website hosting to VPN and cloud storage.

From the available information, we can tell this is not a consumer processor and there's no Core CPU coming from Jintide any time soon. The Montage is also aimed exclusively at the Chinese market, perhaps extending to the country's close allies.