NB: Video feed is live right now. Launch is scheduled for 1.5 hours from the time this story goes live, i.e.the launch has an instantaneous launch of 20:43 UTC or 16:43 EDT. See yesterday's stories about this launch and for a timeline and additional background information:
- SpaceX - Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Timeline
- SpaceX - Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch - 2020-05-27 20:33 UTC (16:33 EDT)
According to a tweet by Eric Berger (Ars Technica's writer on all things Space and Weather):
Updated: The plan is to press ahead with today's countdown. Significant weather concerns remain, but there's a chance. The crew will suit up, and SpaceX will continue to prepare the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon for liftoff at 4:33pm ET.
In other words, should the weather prove to be acceptable at the scheduled launch time, they want to be ready to go.
SpaceX may launch today, but weather is a huge concern:
For today's mission, we need to track weather both at the launch site for liftoff, and down range in case of potential emergencies with the rocket during the countdown or after it launches.
[...] For Kennedy Space Center and SpaceX's Launch Complex 39A, there are 12 different criteria near the pad that must be met before a launch can proceed. These include sustained winds of 30mph or below, no anvil thunderstorm clouds within 10 nautical miles, and various rules about clouds.
When the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida provides the official forecast for a launch, it is basing its percentage solely on conditions for a particular rocket and weather at the launch site. This morning's updated forecast for today's launch attempt of SpaceX's Crew Dragon is decent, with a 50 percent chance of "violating weather constraints" at the time of launch.
However, this forecast does not include several other important considerations, most notably ascent abort weather. This is a really big concern today with the formation of Tropical Storm Bertha off the coast of South Carolina and unsettled weather in Dragon's path.
You can check the National Weather Service's web pages for their Conventional and Graphical Hourly forecasts for Titusville, FL.
Assuming the weather cooperates, check out any of these live video links:
- SpaceX YouTube Channel - Crew Demo-2
- NASA Live YouTube Channel - Official Stream of NASA TV
- NASA Kennedy Newsroom- SpaceX Falcon 9 & Crew Dragon at NASA Kennedy Pad 39A
- NASA has well over a dozen links to other ways to watch
Here is the timeline for the upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 launch slated for an instantaneous launch window of 2020-05-27 20:33 UTC (16:33 EDT):
(Note: all times are approximate)
