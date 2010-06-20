Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

GnuTLS Patches Huge Security Hole That Hung Around for Two Years

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday June 11, @11:21AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the implementation-fail dept.
Security Code

An Anonymous Coward writes:

GnuTLS patches huge security hole that hung around for two years – worse than Heartbleed, says Google cryptoboffin

GnuTLS, a widely used open source library implementing Transport Layer Security, last week fixed a bug that had been hiding in the code for almost two years that made resumed TLS 1.3 sessions vulnerable to attack.

The TLS handshake requires two round-trips between client and server to establish a secure connection. Session tickets provide a way to resume previously established connections with only one round-trip. But this convenience comes at a cost – it's less secure, as described by Google cryptographer Filippo Valsorda.

The flaw allowed GnuTLS servers to use session tickets issued during a previous secure TLS 1.3 session without accessing the function that generates secret keys, gnutls_session_ticket_key_generate(). An attacker capable of exploiting this vulnerability could bypass authentication under TLS 1.3 and could recover previous conversations under TLS 1.2.

The bug, introduced in GnuTLS 3.6.4 (Sep. 24, 2018), was fixed in GnuTLS 3.6.14 (June 3, 2020). [...]

- archive.org alternative

Original Submission


«  James Webb Space Telescope Will “Absolutely” Not Launch in March
GnuTLS Patches Huge Security Hole That Hung Around for Two Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.