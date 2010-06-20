GnuTLS, a widely used open source library implementing Transport Layer Security, last week fixed a bug that had been hiding in the code for almost two years that made resumed TLS 1.3 sessions vulnerable to attack.

The TLS handshake requires two round-trips between client and server to establish a secure connection. Session tickets provide a way to resume previously established connections with only one round-trip. But this convenience comes at a cost – it's less secure, as described by Google cryptographer Filippo Valsorda.

The flaw allowed GnuTLS servers to use session tickets issued during a previous secure TLS 1.3 session without accessing the function that generates secret keys, gnutls_session_ticket_key_generate(). An attacker capable of exploiting this vulnerability could bypass authentication under TLS 1.3 and could recover previous conversations under TLS 1.2.

The bug, introduced in GnuTLS 3.6.4 (Sep. 24, 2018), was fixed in GnuTLS 3.6.14 (June 3, 2020). [...]