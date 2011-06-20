from the [deleted] dept.
HBO Max Temporarily Removes ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Library
An HBO Max spokesperson says “Gone With the Wind” will eventually return to the platform with a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.
On Tuesday, HBO Max removed the 1939 film from its library in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.
[...] Upon its release, “Gone With the Wind” broke theater attendance records and was the highest-grossing film of all time to that point. It still holds the record when adjusted for inflation. However, despite being considered one of the greatest films of all time, some film commentators have since criticized its depiction of slavery and Black people.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 11, @05:49PM
China? I mean, they're doing a job on Apple
Well, this is why we need bittorrent, can't let people lock this stuff up
*rhetorical question. I read the story
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @05:59PM
It's the boring bland grey world that SJW want.
Personally I'm fucking sick of hearing about racial inequality and all the bullshit about white privilege.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:15PM
Then fight to end it. Then you won't have to hear about it any more.
Or are you advocating for the repeal of the First Amendment? How authoritarian of you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:31PM
Then fight to end it.
No, man, don't be such a savage!
You gotta fuck to end it! Fuck the white man's women, have the white man's babies. Mix it up real good, and they won't be able to tell anybody apart.
Besides, you have to admit, Black is Beautiful!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:38PM
Muh racism!
Interesting use of metaphor there since you white supremacist nazi apologists are usually arguing for less "color."
I'm glad this pains you, shows your true colors. By the way, should the baker be forced to bake the gay wedding cake?
As a liberal leftist progressive socialist I can say I was happy with the decision that they had to sell gay people cakes but did not have to write a "gay" message on the cake. Seemed like a good balance of everyone's freedoms.
I'm sure you won't be able to hold such thoughts in your little bigoted head, but no biggie nyuk nyuk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:49PM
I have yet to witness any racial inequality other than the mandatory racial profiling required for hiring positions where the job goes not to the best candidate, but to the person who *isn't* white because *racism*.
It's actually racism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @05:55PM
It remains the highest grossing movie of all times, adjusted to inflation.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @05:57PM
Someone is working overtime to memory hole everything racist.
I guess we shouldn't have any kind of history as it will always be judged harshly by modern standards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:02PM
Judging by how everyone with a public face is paying lip service to wokeness right now, I think they're doing it to avoid looters attacking their physical properties. After all, the police aren't going to risk their necks to intervene against armed masses.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:10PM
Nah, it's a combination of trying to stay relevant and exploiting opportunity. All the properties are insured, and with the impending realestate disaster that will come from this, they will prefer to have it burned down at current value.
Of course we are not far away from time where NOT paying lip service will brand you a racist and turn the purists onto you. The purity spiral is strong with this movement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:11PM
Yeah! All those HBO Max stores (?!?) are at huge risk of being looted and burned. Please.
Especially since you can still buy it at Best Buy, Walmart and Target:
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/gone-with-the-wind-70th-anniversary-edition-2-discs-dvd-1939/9321646.p?skuId=9321646 [bestbuy.com]
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Gone-with-The-Wind-2-Disc-Special-Edition-DVD/12329525 [walmart.com]
https://www.target.com/p/gone-with-the-wind-70th-anniversary-edition-2-discs/-/A-11643559 [target.com]
What's more, you can buy *and* stream it at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Gone-Wind-Two-Disc-Clark-Gable/dp/B000BYA4LA [amazon.com]
What was that you were saying? Not anything reflecting reality apparently.
Yep. They don't seem to be willing to do so. [npr.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @07:11PM
The looters don't give a shit about who they're looting. They're not doing it for political ends, but for selfish ends. This [youtube.com] clip from the 1992 LA Riots is one of the most powerful I've seen. Hate to use that word, but how else can you define it? And it really sums up the reality of what looting invariably turns into.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:28PM
You can still find it, but a whole generation or two is learning to use streaming services and not ever touch another optical disc.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday June 11, @06:53PM
I hail from before the days of Beta, though finally I did get VHS, and even I haven't touched a disc in ... I don't know how long. I do still have a DVD player (in a storage box). Honestly, if it doesn't stream, it's easier to just find something else to watch. So yeah, I agree: the fact that you can get a disc at the Goodwill or something doesn't really speak to the widespread availability of the movie, and especially doesn't speak to the way most people decide to watch something, even old farts who remember discs and tapes, which is by stumbling on it while browsing online.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by tizan on Thursday June 11, @06:23PM
I don't think so...
Just like if there were a movie glorifying eating caca made before the days bacteria was known....I am sure you'll have to publish today it with a big note how eating excrement is known to be detrimental to health. This is not erasing history ...this is making sure people understand from where it is coming...as you know some will gargle with clorox just because it was mentioned once.
Similarly if you are going to depict people as loving the being the people who keeps them enslaved in the days when slaves was considered on par with cattle in the law....i suspect you have to qualify that no human is considered as cattle in the law even though KKK, for e.g, believes that.
Let's put it...this is to make sure the clorox drinkers don't also think some humans are more equal than other humans because the slaves of Vivian Leigh loved her and they liked their status as slaves and continued to be her slaves !
(Score: 1, Troll) by FatPhil on Thursday June 11, @06:38PM
Bollocks. Or only in a really really stupid nanny-state with a really really stupid population.
E.g. /Reefer Madness/ is available with no disclaimers or warnings at all about how its payload is complete garbage in sane countries, in fact it's a "classic": https://www.amazon.ca/Reefer-Madness-DVD/dp/6305066795
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Thursday June 11, @06:50PM
> Bollocks. Or only in a really really stupid nanny-state with a really really stupid population.
Really .... so the "donot drink" on clorox bottle is nanny state ? You must live in a country with 100% educated populace (I mean educated not schooled.) who knows of the dangers of the oxidative power of halogens.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FatPhil on Thursday June 11, @06:29PM
Oh, this wasn't the statue-wrecking or street-renaming story, and no mentions of films at all in that, so I'm waaaay O/T, sorry.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:30PM
Oh noes muh HBOs!
Let me know when legislation is passed banning the sale or viewing of the movie. Until then, SUCK IT YOU HYPORCRITICAL COCK WOMBLE :D XOXOXO :D
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday June 11, @06:55PM
Democrats. Example above. Such the freedom lovers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Thursday June 11, @05:58PM
Remember when they used to show this movie when we only had a hand full of channels? Maybe they'd show it once a year, like the Wizard of Oz. The big deal was that they actually said "damn" and didn't edit it. Of course your parents had either sent you to bed, or you had long since lost interest because most of the action takes place before the intermission.
Now what was really crazy is that I used to go through the TV guide, and they always printed the year a movie was released. I wondered what the oldest movie was. There was one that was way older than the others and it wasn't this one. It was Birth of a Nation. Yes. They broadcast that, but only well after midnight. Who was staying up past midnight in the late 1970s/early 80s to watch that?
My curiosity at that point wasn't so great. It was worthwhile to stay up late and risk getting caught for Letterman, but not some old silent movie. Later in college, I attended a screening of Birth of a Nation with a "panel discussion afterwords". The film itself is just somewhat memorable, but the discussion takes the prize.
There was a girl in the audience who asked the panel "Were those actual Civil War battle scenes?". It had never occurred to me that somebody could arrive at college without knowing that moving pictures came well after the Civil War. I had to bite my lip for the rest of the discussion to keep from laughing.
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Thursday June 11, @06:36PM
Yeah, I remember, being an old fart and all that. The "damn" wasn't the only problem television had with it.
There's a scene where Scarlett and Rhett have a yelling argument in the mansion; he gets fed up; grabs her around the waist; slings her over his shoulder and climbs the spiral staircase two steps at a time. Fade out, fade in to Scarlett waking up in her palatial bed and stretching with a big shit-eating grin while Mammy glares disapprovingly.
The networks would insert a commercial in that fade to break the continuity.
(Score: 2) by bussdriver on Thursday June 11, @06:09PM
P.C. Babies will find something else to cry over before too long and then it can just return again. Maybe with a disclaimer which should simply say the YEAR a movie was made for people who can't tell it is old. But more likely it'll be the P.C. Baby level description like "Sharp objects may harm your child." Because we must live in a world where everything is idiot proofed or you get sued or boycotted.
That said, I won't support anybody using a confederate flag or a nazi flag and that is my choice... I am fine with them self identifying to help me in my opposition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:17PM
(Score: 1) by Snort on Thursday June 11, @06:11PM
Outrage Archaeology. Digging for any past event of any current transgression.
This is a great leap forward in social progress.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday June 11, @06:50PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:14PM
The day after HBO announced this, according to news reports, at Amazon Gone with the Wind in its various formats sits in 9 of the top 50 spots in current bestselling movies.
I just went to Amazon and looked at that top 50 list. There's also Blazing Saddles, North and South (the old TV mini-series), the Wizard of Oz, and even a Harry Potter movies collection (the left is going after JK Rowling for various "reasons").
Looks like many people are trying to get things they like before cancel culture claims them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:33PM
"before cancel culture claims them"
lol, better check your closets and under the bed tonight, I hear dem socialists are doing hits on anyone who dares argue with Emperor Trump Der Wokenfuhrer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:59PM
^gaslighting. "Nothing to see here, folks!"
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Thursday June 11, @07:04PM
You are just a troll but in my lifetime, we went from a culture tainted by born again true believers sanctimoniously pushing an agenda of shunning, censorship, nonScience, and prudishness, to culture tainted by woke true believers sanctimoniously pushing an agenda of cancellation, censorship, nonScience, and prudishness. Nothing has changed except the gods. Nor has the effect changed. As always, authoritarians suck and make the world a dimmer poorer place.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by dltaylor on Thursday June 11, @06:22PM
"Gone with the Wind" is a product of its time, just like the U.S. Constitution, which, until amended, specifically endorsed slavery; the words are still in there. It is an important part of film history (although I prefer "Song of the South" as an object lesson). Yes, parts of it make me wince, but much less than "n****r" and/or "n***a" as every third word in what passes for music in some circles.
This is like "1984", where we are revising history, rather than acknowledge the truth that the past has high and low points, often in the same event. The current protests, assuming that they are not entirely swept under the rug, must be recognized as being both a potential moment of growth for the U.S. "white" population and a moment of stupidity, hatred, and greed in the actions of the firebombers and looters. It will be instructive to see which of those is longer remembered
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 11, @06:41PM
specifically endorsed slavery
Still does...
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Thursday June 11, @06:44PM
The strange thing is that the films these guys go after are always the pro-black propaganda.
The Sound of the South, GwtW are films specifically designed to ease racial tensions, and make people feel good about black people.
Here is the opening criticism on wikipedia.
The same could be said about tSotS. These are stereotypes pushed on America with the explicit purpose of forcing white people to like, trust, and be willing to live beside black people. Who truly believes that we have moved past needing these positive black stereotypes to create a functioning society?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 11, @06:46PM
I'm glad someone beat me to mentioning Disney's "Song of the South". The movie Disney has tried to disappear for years. One of the biggest problems is that movie is the origin of one of Disney's most popular songs "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah". [youtube.com]
That song is featured in theme park live parades till
this very daythe age of covid-19.
Another interesting thing is that the 1940 Pinocchio cartoon film openly uses the word "jackass". A word that I don't use. Until recently. And only in reference to Trump. It's what his middle initial J must stand for.
(I only use the seven basic curse words: Fiddle, Foodle, Diddle, Doodle, Piddle, Foo and Sticks. I use them in combination with possible prefixes and suffixes. And I use them a lot. Lilke: Oh . . . . Diddley Foo! And with an extended Fffff sound . . . Oh Fffffffiddle sticks! And this is serious, not sarcastic.)
Don't blame me! It is because of COVID-19 that I thought GOTO and GOSUB did the same thing in avionics firmware!
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Thursday June 11, @06:57PM
You're a strange bird, Danny B.
BTW, didn't you get the memo? [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @06:53PM
Whites aren't growing from this experience. All they see is a bunch of folks using 1 mans death to riot and loot and take and do whatever they want. It's not the *whites* that need to grow from this - it's the people causing chaos and damage. Fight me on this - you'll lose on principle.
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Thursday June 11, @07:01PM
Ah. Hey, thanks for straightening us all out on the topic, anonymous coward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 11, @07:09PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/10/arts/television/protests-fictional-cops.html [nytimes.com]