from the first-world-health-care? dept.
COVID-19 hospitalizations could mean significant out-of-pocket medical costs for many Americans:
For their study, the researchers analyzed out-of-pocket costs for pneumonia and other upper respiratory illness hospitalizations from January 2016 through August 2019 as a potential indicator of likely COVID-19 costs. The researchers found that these out-of-pocket costs were particularly high for so-called consumer-directed health plans -- which typically feature lower premiums, compared to standard plans, but higher deductibles that can be paid via tax-advantaged health savings accounts.
[...] Many big-name health insurers have voluntarily waived out-of-pocket cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment. However, employer-sponsored "self-insured" health insurance plans are not required to adhere to such waivers. Thus, tens of millions of Americans have high-deductible insurance plans that, in cases of COVID-19 hospitalization, may expose them to relatively high out-of-pocket costs.
[...] To get a sense of the likely cost burden on patients hospitalized for COVID-19, Eisenberg and colleagues examined de-identified insurance claims for 34,395 unique hospitalizations from January 2016 through August 2019. They looked at out-of-pocket costs incurred by people who had been hospitalized during the 2016-2019 study period with pneumonia, acute bronchitis, lower respiratory infections, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. (Claims data on actual COVID-19 cases were not available in the database at the time of the study.) The cases examined did not include those for people ages 65 and over, who are normally covered by Medicare. The out-of-pocket costs included deductible payments, copayments, and coinsurance payments.
The researchers found that average out-of-pocket spending for the 2016-2019 study period for these respiratory hospitalizations was $1,961 for patients with consumer-directed plans versus $1,653 for patients in traditional, usually smaller-deductible plans.
The out-of-pocket cost gap was lowest for older patients age 56 to 64, and greatest -- $2,237 vs. $1,685 -- for patients 21 and younger. The analysis was not designed to examine why the cost gap varied inversely with patient age, but one possible explanation proposed by the researchers was that, since younger patients are healthier on average, their hospitalizations may reflect more serious and thus more costly illness.
Journal Reference: Matthew D. Eisenberg, Colleen L. Barry, Cameron Schilling, Alene Kennedy-Hendricks. Financial Risk for COVID-19-like Respi- ratory Hospitalizations in Consumer-Directed Health Plans, American Journal of Preventive Medicine (2020), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amepre.2020.05.008
(Score: 3, Informative) by legont on Tuesday June 16, @04:59PM (8 children)
The real shock will be the next year insurance bill.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 16, @05:10PM (1 child)
Health insurance is a big magical pile of money in the sky. Just ask Big Pharma about it's new drug pricing.
Kelloggs Corn Flakes, while commercially successful, was a total failure at preventing masturbation.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:15PM
Supposedly there is a hospital group that makes more money off of investments than actual hospital work. Ridiculous, at that point the hospitals should be free or low cost. I want out of this dystopia and the tenuous illusion of freedom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:25PM
Health insurance? Oh, I remember that. Such good times.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:38PM (4 children)
I just received a letter from my insurance company informing me that my premiums would be increasing ~18% next year, from ~USD$740/month to ~USD$900/month.
Note that my plan is for a single individual and I have a USD$600 deductible.
Thank God for freedom!*
USA! USA! USA!
*That's sarcasm, in case you are Poe's Law challenged, dear reader.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:47PM (2 children)
Take that $10k/yr and save or invest it instead. Imagine how much extra money you would have if you and your parents had done this.
Health insurance is for idiots and people trying to avoid taxes. And you morons want to force us to buy into the scam.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:53PM
Yeah, that way I can just file for bankruptcy when I need surgery (in 2017 I had spine surgery which, all told, would have cost me > USD$50,000 without insurance) or get hit by a bus [pix11.com].
Because I'm not a sociopath, I sincerely hope you don't find yourself in that situation. But if you do, remember this conversation, friend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @06:12PM
only cowards, sell outs, idiots, or a combination thereof pay the federal income tax.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @06:17PM
why would anyone pay for health insurance? you can prevent illness with proper nutrition and exercise. Anything serious they have to treat you then you can mail them $5 a month or something should that ever happen. Fuck Big Pharma and Big Health. I also have zero sympathy for costs going up for people who fund insurance companies. Insurance companies are scum who should be banished from the nation.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:26PM (2 children)
The US has the best healthcare in the world!
Everything about it is perfect. It's just a bunch of librul whingers sucking at the public teat that complain about high costs.
Don't listen to a bunch of far left *academics* whose dearest wish is to turn our beloved country into a communist authoritarian hellhole like Canada, the UK, Australia, France and Germany!
Fucking libruls will destroy us all, and their plan to murder all ICE and CBP employees, then let the millions of strong young muslim jihadi boys and men, waiting just inches from our borders in to kill/castrate us and rape and impregnate our women and girls with their hard, throbbing muslim cocks.
Unless we stop all the communist authoritarians (basically anyone indoctrinated into hating us and our way of life -- you know, anyone who ever went to college) Sharia Law is only hours away from taking over your house!
Will we stand by while a bunch of darkies and their race-traitor white lackeys destroy our wonderful country? No!
Make America Great Again! Kill a librul today!
USA! USA! USA!
#TRUMP/PENCE 2020
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:30PM (1 child)
Don't you have a Northern police precinct to occupy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:34PM
What's wrong? Don't like the image you see in the mirror I held up for you?
You might want to think about that. Then again, thinking is probably too much to ask for you, huh?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 16, @05:50PM (3 children)
Tell those bastards to pay for it
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @05:56PM
Yeah! Those bastards can totally afford it! [owler.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 16, @06:05PM (1 child)
The problem is that the money "those bastards"tm have is *our* money to pay for it with.
Kelloggs Corn Flakes, while commercially successful, was a total failure at preventing masturbation.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 16, @06:19PM
As long as they do the paperwork... That's what we hired them for...
"those bastards"™ -- Let's keep
SaigonSoylent beautiful
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @06:01PM (1 child)
How did he die with 1/2 of his body is sticking out the windshield of the car he was driving? He tested positive for COVID-19 so it was marked as a covid death. Hospitals get more money for covid from uncle sam than insurance from a car accident.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 16, @06:08PM
That is because the costs of treating a dead person with covid are higher than the costs of treating a dead person with other medical problems.
Kelloggs Corn Flakes, while commercially successful, was a total failure at preventing masturbation.