The attack is a variation that uses favicons, but with a twist. Malicious code was tracked back to a malicious domain, cddn[.]site, that is loaded via a favicon file. While the code itself did not appear malicious at first glance, a field called "Copyright" in the metadata field loaded the card skimmer using an[sid] header tag, specifically via an HTML onerror event, which triggers if an error occurs when loading an external resource.

When loaded onto a compromised website, the JavaScript grabs input from fields used to submit payment information, including names, billing addresses, and card details.

The Magecart group obfuscated the code within the EXIF[*] data, and unusually, will not simply send stolen data via text to a command-and-control server (C2). Instead, data collected is also sent as image files via POST requests.

"The threat actors probably decided to stick with the image theme to also conceal the exfiltrated data via the favicon.ico file," the researchers say.

It is thought that Magecart Group 9 is to blame, due to links made by security researcher @AffableKraut to domains and registrars also hosting scripts using the EXIF technique.