from the how-do-you-do,-fellow-kids? dept.
Microsoft releases Defender ATP for Linux:
On June 23, Microsoft released Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for Linux for general use.
But before you get excited while you could use this on a Linux desktop, this version of ATP is not meant for the desktop. It's to protect Linux servers from server and network threats. If you want protection for your standalone desktop, you're better off with a such as ClamAV or Sophos Antivirus for Linux.
For sysadmins and security pros, Microsoft Defender Security Center is now available for monitoring and managing security across the full spectrum of enterprise desktop and server platforms -- Android, Windows, Windows Server, macOS, and Linux.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday June 29, @03:25PM
there's no money in malware for linux desktop. It's not that it doesn't exist, it's that it's too much effort to have a second version of your attack page to deliver it. Gotta keep those development costs down in your ukranian sweatshop
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 29, @03:39PM (1 child)
> before you get excited
Pretty sure that is the opposite response most folks had.
This is so sites with moronic rules like all hosts must be protected by antivirus, and we have standardized on windows defender can now use non-windows hosts. For the rest of the world, who cares?
The only worry I have is that MS has an endgame that nobody has figured out yet. And, that it will be typical MS where they try to destroy everything they do not control.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 29, @03:49PM
Yeah, that's a typo. I'm sure TF Author meant "hysterical" not "excited" (grin)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 29, @04:11PM
it's software from one of the two biggest vendors of surveillance OS.