On June 23, Microsoft released Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for Linux for general use.

But before you get excited while you could use this on a Linux desktop, this version of ATP is not meant for the desktop. It's to protect Linux servers from server and network threats. If you want protection for your standalone desktop, you're better off with a such as ClamAV or Sophos Antivirus for Linux.

For sysadmins and security pros, Microsoft Defender Security Center is now available for monitoring and managing security across the full spectrum of enterprise desktop and server platforms -- Android, Windows, Windows Server, macOS, and Linux.