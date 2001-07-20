from the fainting-goats dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/07/small-isps-stunned-by-fcc-move-to-ban-huawei-zte-gear-during-pandemic/
Small Internet service providers are "stunned" that the Federal Communications Commission is enforcing a ban on Huawei and ZTE network gear during the ongoing pandemic.
The FCC already voted unanimously in November 2019 to ban Huawei and ZTE equipment in projects paid for by the commission's Universal Service Fund (USF). But the ban, inspired by fears that the Chinese vendors' equipment poses national security risks, is just now coming into effect, with the FCC announcing yesterday that USF money "may no longer be used to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers."
The Rural Wireless Association (RWA), a trade group that represents ISPs that serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers each, said yesterday it is "stunned by [the] FCC's decision to immediately bar use of USF funds on Huawei and ZTE equipment and services during a time when it is critical to keep rural Americans connected."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @05:46AM
Take the 20% hit, there's a Cold War 2 on.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @06:03AM (1 child)
Good. Maybe the other ISPs will put more effort into picking equipment vendors that aren't stuffing the circuits with eavesdropping opportunities and cyberattack vectors. The fact that it's happening in the middle of the coronavirus is likely in part because the Chinese government is trying to take advantage of the situation.
China is not a friend.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday July 02, @06:52AM
China is China's best friend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @06:53AM
What kinda chicom front is this "RWA?" Send them all to gitmo.