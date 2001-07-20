Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Small ISPs “Stunned” by FCC Move to Ban Huawei/ZTE Gear During Pandemic

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 02, @05:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the fainting-goats dept.
Techonomics

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/07/small-isps-stunned-by-fcc-move-to-ban-huawei-zte-gear-during-pandemic/

Small Internet service providers are "stunned" that the Federal Communications Commission is enforcing a ban on Huawei and ZTE network gear during the ongoing pandemic.

The FCC already voted unanimously in November 2019 to ban Huawei and ZTE equipment in projects paid for by the commission's Universal Service Fund (USF). But the ban, inspired by fears that the Chinese vendors' equipment poses national security risks, is just now coming into effect, with the FCC announcing yesterday that USF money "may no longer be used to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers."

The Rural Wireless Association (RWA), a trade group that represents ISPs that serve fewer than 100,000 subscribers each, said yesterday it is "stunned by [the] FCC's decision to immediately bar use of USF funds on Huawei and ZTE equipment and services during a time when it is critical to keep rural Americans connected."

Original Submission


«  Disney Research Neural Face-Swapping Technique Can Provide Photorealistic, High-Resolution Video
Small ISPs “Stunned” by FCC Move to Ban Huawei/ZTE Gear During Pandemic | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @05:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @05:46AM (#1015291)

    Take the 20% hit, there's a Cold War 2 on.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @06:03AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @06:03AM (#1015293)

    Good. Maybe the other ISPs will put more effort into picking equipment vendors that aren't stuffing the circuits with eavesdropping opportunities and cyberattack vectors. The fact that it's happening in the middle of the coronavirus is likely in part because the Chinese government is trying to take advantage of the situation.

    China is not a friend.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @06:53AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 02, @06:53AM (#1015296)

    What kinda chicom front is this "RWA?" Send them all to gitmo.

(1)