from the don't-try-this-at-home dept.
Coronavirus US: People try microwaving library books amid virus fears:
A US library took to Facebook to share their outrage over people's latest attempts to disinfect public property, like library books.
"Noooooooo!!!!!! Oh no no no," Tampa Bay Library Consortium captioned a picture of a book badly burnt after borrowers tried microwaving it to kill germs.
The book was loaned out from Temple Terrace Public Library in Florida, where staff assured everyone that books were disinfected safely before being loaned out again.
"Temple Terrace and all Hillsborough County Library Cooperative libraries quarantine all materials for 72 hours after they are returned. Please do NOT attempt to microwave library materials as the RFID tags, located inside, will catch fire. Stay safe out there," they shared on Facebook.
It comes after news stories in the US that claimed people could sanitise library books by placing them in the microwave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 04, @08:00PM
Step 2: Grow oyster mushrooms on it
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Saturday July 04, @08:10PM
When my dad was in college he used to steal library books by taking them into the bathroom and ripping the anti-theft strip out of the spine and flushing it.
I don't have any amusing stories of book theft to share because I pirate books on the internet instead like a modern person. The library is a nice place to visit for free Wi-Fi though.