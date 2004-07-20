Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Uncovered: 1,000 Phrases that Incorrectly Trigger Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant

posted by martyb on Sunday July 05, @03:00AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the nature'll-anguish-wreck-ignition dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Uncovered: 1,000 phrases that incorrectly trigger Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant:

As Alexa, Google Home, Siri, and other voice assistants have become fixtures in millions of homes, privacy advocates have grown concerned that their near-constant listening to nearby conversations could pose more risk than benefit to users. New research suggests the privacy threat may be greater than previously thought.

The findings demonstrate how common it is for dialog in TV shows and other sources to produce false triggers that cause the devices to turn on, sometimes sending nearby sounds to Amazon, Apple, Google, or other manufacturers. In all, researchers uncovered more than 1,000 word sequences—including those from Game of Thrones, Modern Family, House of Cards, and news broadcasts—that incorrectly trigger the devices.

“The devices are intentionally programmed in a somewhat forgiving manner, because they are supposed to be able to understand their humans,” one of the researchers, Dorothea Kolossa, said. “Therefore, they are more likely to start up once too often rather than not at all.”

[...] Examples of words or word sequences that provide false triggers include

  • Alexa: “unacceptable,” “election,” and “a letter”
  • Google Home: “OK, cool,” and “Okay, who is reading”
  • Siri: “a city” and “hey jerry”
  • Microsoft Cortana: “Montana”

Original Submission


«  Coordinating Complex Behaviors Between Hundreds of Robots
Uncovered: 1,000 Phrases that Incorrectly Trigger Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @03:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @03:13AM (#1016361)

    And AI can't listen. How many YouTube videos removed after their AI mis-transcribed "e-girl" as a racial slur? These AIs are easier to trigger than SJWs.

  • (Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday July 05, @03:50AM

    by Zinnia Zirconium (11163) on Sunday July 05, @03:50AM (#1016373) Homepage Journal

    I wish the microphone could be muted by voice command.

    Seriously just mute the fukken thing.

(1)