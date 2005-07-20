from the Eh..-what's-up,-doc-and-doc-and-doc-and... dept.
London hospital starts virtual ward rounds for medical students
A flock of students stumbling after a consultant on a ward round has long been a familiar sight in hospitals. Perhaps not for much longer though – a university has pioneered the use of augmented reality to allow students to take part from home.
Imperial College has conducted what it said is the world’s first virtual ward round for medical students, which means an entire class of 350 students can watch a consultant examining patients rather than the three or four who have been able to accompany them in person.
The virtual ward round involves the physician wearing Microsoft’s HoloLens glasses, which stream video to the students’ computers. While the doctor talks to the patient, students can hear both of them through the use of two microphones.
Teachers are able to pin virtual pictures to the display, such as X-rays, drug charts or radiographs, or draw lines to highlight something they want to emphasise.
[...] The virtual ward rounds can be recorded, allowing universities to create a library of cases. That means more students will get to see patients with rare conditions and have a better understanding of the symptoms and how the patient acts.
(Score: 1) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday July 05, @07:33PM (2 children)
Haha! Can I earn an MD by staying home and watching medical dramas now?! It's the same thing as real medical students are doing, right?? Hands on experience is so overrated.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Sunday July 05, @08:19PM
Agreed. I think you have to watch all seasons of House and Marcus Welby MD to become licensed, though.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @08:20PM
When med students visited my 3rd surgery post op room... I knew the answer to a question posed to medical students that they didn't know. I never took a class, learned it from tv.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 05, @07:44PM
Aristarchus' plan for tonight.