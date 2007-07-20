Stories
Robotic Scientists Will "Speed Up Discovery"

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 07, @06:13AM
takyon writes:

Robotic scientists will 'speed up discovery'

Scientists at the University of Liverpool have unveiled a robotic colleague that has been working non-stop in their lab throughout lockdown. The £100,000 programmable researcher learns from its results to refine its experiments. "It can work autonomously, so I can run experiments from home," explained Benjamin Burger, one of the developers. Such technology could make scientific discovery "a thousand times faster", scientists say.

A new report by the Royal Society of Chemistry lays out a "post-Covid national research strategy", using robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced computing as part of a suite of technologies that "must be urgently embraced" to help socially distancing scientists continue their search for solutions to global challenges.

