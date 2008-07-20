The team at security biz Gemini Advisory said a long-running criminal gang dubbed Keeper compromised hundreds of online shopping sites over the past three years to install the software nasty.

We're told 85 per cent were infected after the hackers exploited known flaws in the open-source Magento content management system (CMS) popular among e-commerce businesses and used by the sites. WordPress and Shopify were also exploited in some cases, though they were a distant second and third to Magento, each comprising only about five per cent. Magecart hides JavaScript on the web stores' payment pages so that as victims type their bank card details and other personal information into forms when buying stuff, the data is siphoned off to fraudsters to use.

[...] Companies that want to check if they are among the victims can download the list of infected domains here [PDF]. Also if you fear you've shopped at an infected site, and handed over your card details to crooks, check the list, too.

[...] Ironically, the operation was uncovered because the Keeper gang forgot to properly secure its own infrastructure. On April 24, 2019, the researchers were able to get into a poorly configured control panel the crims used to manage their infected sites. Using that panel, Gemini Advisory's team found the aforementioned cache of skimmed credit-card info.

[...] Right now, the injection-and-collection server remains active, though a Gemini Advisory spokesperson told The Register it has alerted law enforcement.