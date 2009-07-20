from the Hope-Springs-Eternal dept.
EurekAlert reports on a potential "Early Breakthrough with Cancer Vaccine":
Lead Researcher Associate Professor [The University of Queensland] Kristen Radford says the vaccine has the potential to treat a variety of blood cancers and malignancies and is a major breakthrough for cancer vaccinations.
"We are hoping this vaccine could be used to treat blood cancers, such as myeloid leukaemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and paediatric leukaemias, plus solid malignancies including breast, lung, renal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, and glioblastoma," she said.
"Our new vaccine is comprised of human antibodies fused with tumour-specific protein, and we are investigating its capacity to target human cells while activating the memory of the tumour cells."
According to Radford, the vaccine has significant advantages over the current entries in this space. Passing clinical trials not a small hurdle however. An MIT study shows that 3.4% of investigational cancer treatments eventually receive FDA approval, although that has increased significantly in the past five years.
Journal Reference:
Frances E Pearson, Kirsteen M Tullett, Ingrid M Leal‐Rojas, et al. Human CLEC9A antibodiesdeliver Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen to CD141+ dendritic cells to activate naïve and memory WT1‐specific CD8+ T cells [open], Clinical & Translational Immunology (DOI: 10.1002/cti2.1141)
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 09, @08:45PM
Now that cancer is cured, they can work on a cure for white privilege.