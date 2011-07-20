Stories
Nvidia's Market Cap Rises Above Intel's

posted by martyb on Saturday July 11, @11:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Techonomics Business

takyon writes:

Nvidia overtakes Intel as most valuable U.S. chipmaker

Nvidia has for the first time overtaken Intel as the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.

In a semiconductor industry milestone, Nvidia's shares rose 2.3% in afternoon trading on Wednesday to a record $404, putting the graphic component maker's market capitalization at $248 billion, just above the $246 billion value of Intel, once the world's leading chipmaker.

[...] Despite Nvidia's meteoric stock rise, its sales remain a fraction of Intel's. Analysts on average see Nvidia's revenue rising 34% in its current fiscal year to $14.6 billion, while they expect Intel's 2020 revenue to increase 2.5% to $73.8 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Reflecting investors' optimism about Nvidia's future profit growth, its shares are currently trading at 45 times expected earnings, while Intel's trade at 12 times expected earnings.

TSMC and Samsung are more valuable than Nvidia.

In other news, Elon Musk is worth more than Warren Buffet.

Also at EE Times.

See also: Where did it all go wrong for Intel?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @11:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @11:10PM (#1019685)

    That's how you build a quality PC.

    And a motherboard with high quality long-lasting capacitors.

    And quality power supply.

    And get divorced.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @11:27PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @11:27PM (#1019686)

    When that guy, Linguine, Fettuccine, whatever his name was, when he left, it was all downhill.

    Long live Z80!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @11:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 11, @11:45PM (#1019691)

      It was shortly after they merged with Mossad and began to focus on data exfiltration instead of personal computing.

