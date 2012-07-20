from the dremel dept.
Apple Warns Customers Not To Close Its Laptops With A Camera Cover Attached:
Though it might strike some people as obvious advice, Apple has published a support page that warns MacBook owners not to close their laptop with a camera cover in place. Damage like a cracked display could result, according to the company, because "the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances." MacRumors spotted the advisory, which Apple posted on July 2nd.
Those little plastic camera covers with a sliding mechanism are super common nowadays. Heck, I remember getting one as a holiday gift from The Verge's parent company, Vox Media. But they could spell disaster for your laptop screen if you shut the laptop with the cover still on, and Apple's laptop repairs are extremely costly. Even with AppleCare+ accidental coverage, the deductible isn't cheap.
Instead of using a cover, Apple says that customers can trust the green LED beside the camera on a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air that illuminates whenever the camera is active.
Apple does acknowledge that some people have no choice in the matter and might be required to use a camera cover by their employer. In those cases, the company says the cover should always be removed before closing the laptop.
Not just apple laptops but all of them. Have any of my fellow Soylentils besides myself suffered damage to your laptop due to this?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Valkor on Sunday July 12, @03:43PM (3 children)
who would ... spend money ... on a 'cover' ... that could damage ur gear ... when a bit of your favorite opaque tape will do just as well
anyway it's the audio that concerns me more. i say all kinds of shit.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Sunday July 12, @03:45PM
"i say all kinds of shit." yes we know!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @03:49PM
Sticky note works amazing as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @04:35PM
OCD. Can't put sticky adhesive on a $3,000 laptop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 12, @04:01PM
Yeah
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Sunday July 12, @04:06PM
"Covering the built-in camera might also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working."
As alternative they say don't cover it, just trust our camera light indicator.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Sunday July 12, @04:17PM
Come with a physical cover pre-mounted. And it's HP.