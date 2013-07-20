Stories
At 100TB, the World's Biggest SSD Gets an (Eye-Watering) Price Tag

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 13, @02:06PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the how-long-would-it-take-to-do-backups? dept.
Hardware

martyb writes:

At 100TB, the world's biggest SSD gets an (eye-watering) price tag:

The Exadrive from Nimbus has held the world record for the biggest solid state drive in the world for more than two years now but until recently, its price was only available on demand.

The company has now put the prices of its 50TB and 100TB models (either SATA/SAS) online, with the 50TB edition (EDDCT020/EDDCS050) costing $12,500 ($250 per TB) while the 100TB version (EDDCT100/EDDCS100) retailing for $40,000 ($400 per TB).

In comparison, Samsung's 30.72TB monster, the MZILT30THMLA, retails for $8,860 ($288 per TB) while your cheapest SSD will retail for under $90, albeit with consumer grade QLC NAND.

[...] Both drives come in a 3.5-inch form factor rather than the more popular 2.5-inch one. They use enterprise-grade MLC 3D NAND rather than QLC, providing a sequential read/write speeds of up to 500/460MB/s and up to 114,000/105,000 IOps reads/writes.

[...] The ExaDrive range has a five year warranty, is guaranteed for unlimited drive writes per day during that period and has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 13, @02:18PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday July 13, @02:18PM (#1020310) Journal

    Dead end technology:

    Western Digital's 16TB and 18TB Gold Drives: EAMR HDDs Enter the Retail Channel [anandtech.com]

    WD indicated in yesterday's announcement that qualification shipments of their 20TB Ultrastar DC host-managed SMR drive are in progress.

    Meanwhile, 8 TB is a "mainstream" SSD capacity now:

    Samsung Electronics Debuts Industry-Leading 8TB Consumer SSD, the 870 QVO [samsung.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @02:38PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 13, @02:38PM (#1020324)

      Not sure if an ssd costing at least $1000 can really be considered "mainstream"

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Monday July 13, @02:36PM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 13, @02:36PM (#1020323) Journal

    By comparison, consider that the current world population is about 7.8 billion people.

    Here's another comparison: consider that a 3.5" HDD weight approx 0.7kg - that's about 4.2154962e+26 protons and neutrons.

  • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday July 13, @03:28PM

    by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Monday July 13, @03:28PM (#1020369)
    For what you get (enterprise solution, fully supported hardware with validated and supported configs on a variety of server platforms) it's not a horrible price. If you need that much SSD in a compact size, you probably already have a compelling business reason for it. $40K a pop is eye-watering for individuals or an SMB, but for a big IT shop, plopping 10 of those in a system and getting 1000TB of SSD in a 2U enclosure for $400K (plus enclosure/server cost), not really a huge deal if that's what you really need. And sure you could roll your own, but I imagine anyone getting these is looking at density over cost and no way you could get that density on your own.
