The Exadrive from Nimbus has held the world record for the biggest solid state drive in the world for more than two years now but until recently, its price was only available on demand.

The company has now put the prices of its 50TB and 100TB models (either SATA/SAS) online, with the 50TB edition (EDDCT020/EDDCS050) costing $12,500 ($250 per TB) while the 100TB version (EDDCT100/EDDCS100) retailing for $40,000 ($400 per TB).

In comparison, Samsung's 30.72TB monster, the MZILT30THMLA, retails for $8,860 ($288 per TB) while your cheapest SSD will retail for under $90, albeit with consumer grade QLC NAND.

[...] Both drives come in a 3.5-inch form factor rather than the more popular 2.5-inch one. They use enterprise-grade MLC 3D NAND rather than QLC, providing a sequential read/write speeds of up to 500/460MB/s and up to 114,000/105,000 IOps reads/writes.

[...] The ExaDrive range has a five year warranty, is guaranteed for unlimited drive writes per day during that period and has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.