from the votehack dept.
U.S. Offers Reward of $10M for Info Leading to Discovery of Election Meddling:
The U.S. government is concerned about foreign interference in the 2020 election, so much so that it will offer a reward of up to $10 million for anyone providing information that could lead to tracking down potential cybercriminals aiming to sabotage the November vote.
The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, overseen by the Diplomatic Security Service, will pay for info that can identify or locate someone workingwith[sic] or for a foreign government “for the purpose of interfering with U.S. elections through certain illegal cyber activities,” according to a release posted on the department’s website.
The reward covers anyone seeking to interfere with an election at the federal, state or local level by violating or even aiding the violation of a U.S. law against computer fraud and abuse, according to the department.
“The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1030, criminalizes unauthorized computer intrusions and other forms of fraud related to computers,” according to the release. “Among other offenses, the statute prohibits unauthorized accessing of computers to obtain information and transmit it to unauthorized recipients.”
The department is encouraging anyone with information on foreign interference in U.S. elections to contact them via their website or contact a U.S. Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.
[...] [Voting machine-maker Election Systems & Software ] ES&S said that its formally released policy applies to all digital assets owned and operated by ES&S – including corporate IT networks and public-facing websites.
No word on rewards for non-foreign interference.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Friday August 07, @02:19AM (2 children)
Google, Twitter, Rachel Madow, CNN --- easy money.
Yeah I know -- this is about foreigners -- but perhaps we should know who the major investors are in media and tech companies.
(I'm relying on the mod police to keep coming back and mod me underrated after the legacy media troll squad is through with me)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 07, @02:21AM
Well, if we didn't have that whole anchor baby thing, all those lizard people would still be aliens. It's too late now!
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @02:21AM
Trump, Barr, RNC, Fox easier money.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday August 07, @02:24AM (1 child)
So what's to stop Russia from interfering, throwing their hackers under the bus, then collecting the reward?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @02:59AM
Better question [extends pinky finger to mouth] -- What's to stop me?
There are a ton of freelancer sites that specialize in foreign talent.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 07, @02:26AM
That means the fraud has to be built in at the factory. No problem. Happy hunting
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Friday August 07, @02:52AM
Poor widdle USA is always the helpless victim and it's everyone's fault except theirs that their country is collapsing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @02:58AM (1 child)
You owe me $70,000,000.00
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @03:11AM
Well, what do you know. Another primitive, simple-minded, binary, tribal little POS who thinks it's all "the other side's" fault.
Right now, you have a well known psychopath, con-man, sexual predator and child molester in the white house, and it's not "democrats, ANTIFA, CNN, etc" who put him there.
Fucking republitards. Always claim to be all about "individual liberty" and "personal responsability", and yet the moment they shit all over the floor, they try to blame it on anybody else but themselves. Pathetic hypocritical little shitfucks.