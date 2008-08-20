Peter Dutton confirms Australia could spy on its own citizens under cybersecurity plan:
Peter Dutton has confirmed the government's $1.6bn cyberstrategy will include capability for the Australian Signals Directorate to help law enforcement agencies identify and disrupt serious criminal activity – including in Australia.
By rendering support to the Australian federal police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the cybersecurity and intelligence agency would for the first time be able to target Australians, although Dutton maintains ASD won't be able to do so directly.
Dutton said law enforcement agencies would target terrorists, paedophiles and drug traffickers operating in the dark web – promising proposed new powers will apply "to those people and those people only".
Details of the new powers – which will require legislation – are not contained in the strategy, which says only that the government will "ensure law enforcement agencies have appropriate legislative powers and technical capabilities to deter, disrupt and defeat the criminal exploitation of anonymising technology and the dark web".
[...] Dutton said the new capabilities would be exercised only in relation to people "alleged to be committing very serious offences".
"If you're a paedophile you should be worried about these powers, if you're a terrorist ... if you're committing serious offence in relation to trafficking of drugs, of ice, for example, that's being pedalled to children, you should be worried about these powers as well.
"The reality is people are trying their best to groom kids online and ... people are trading gun parts on the dark web and it cannot be a lawless space. This law applies to those people and those people only."
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday August 08, @05:01PM (1 child)
But of course...
Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak out for me
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @05:13PM
They'll never get the thing under my house. It's too big.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @05:04PM
"If you are a political dissenter, pedalling (sic) your ideas to our livestock of people, you should be worried about these powers as well."
And learn to spell.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday August 08, @05:04PM
Really? Wouldn't it faster to deliver drugs to children by car?
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday August 08, @05:08PM
Oh! I remember now! The USA's "PATRIOT Act" said something along those line too.
full article here [juancole.com]
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."