Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Peter Dutton Confirms Australia Could Spy on its Own Citizens Under Cybersecurity Plan

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 08, @04:13PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Digital Liberty

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Peter Dutton confirms Australia could spy on its own citizens under cybersecurity plan:

Peter Dutton has confirmed the government's $1.6bn cyberstrategy will include capability for the Australian Signals Directorate to help law enforcement agencies identify and disrupt serious criminal activity – including in Australia.

By rendering support to the Australian federal police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the cybersecurity and intelligence agency would for the first time be able to target Australians, although Dutton maintains ASD won't be able to do so directly.

Dutton said law enforcement agencies would target terrorists, paedophiles and drug traffickers operating in the dark web – promising proposed new powers will apply "to those people and those people only".

Details of the new powers – which will require legislation – are not contained in the strategy, which says only that the government will "ensure law enforcement agencies have appropriate legislative powers and technical capabilities to deter, disrupt and defeat the criminal exploitation of anonymising technology and the dark web".

[...] Dutton said the new capabilities would be exercised only in relation to people "alleged to be committing very serious offences".

"If you're a paedophile you should be worried about these powers, if you're a terrorist ... if you're committing serious offence in relation to trafficking of drugs, of ice, for example, that's being pedalled to children, you should be worried about these powers as well.

"The reality is people are trying their best to groom kids online and ... people are trading gun parts on the dark web and it cannot be a lawless space. This law applies to those people and those people only."

Original Submission


«  Video Game Approved as Prescription Medicine
Peter Dutton Confirms Australia Could Spy on its Own Citizens Under Cybersecurity Plan | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday August 08, @05:01PM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday August 08, @05:01PM (#1033498)

    But of course...

    Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak out for me

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @05:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @05:13PM (#1033504)

      Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak out for me

      They'll never get the thing under my house. It's too big.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @05:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @05:04PM (#1033500)

    "If you're a paedophile you should be worried about these powers, if you're a terrorist ... if you're committing serious offence in relation to trafficking of drugs, of ice, for example, that's being pedalled to children, you should be worried about these powers as well.

    "If you are a political dissenter, pedalling (sic) your ideas to our livestock of people, you should be worried about these powers as well."

    And learn to spell.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday August 08, @05:04PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday August 08, @05:04PM (#1033501)

    if you're committing serious offence in relation to trafficking of drugs, of ice, for example, that's being pedalled to children

    Really? Wouldn't it faster to deliver drugs to children by car?

  • (Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday August 08, @05:08PM

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Saturday August 08, @05:08PM (#1033502)

    Dutton said law enforcement agencies would target terrorists, paedophiles and drug traffickers operating in the dark web – promising proposed new powers will apply "to those people and those people only"

    Oh! I remember now! The USA's "PATRIOT Act" said something along those line too.

    Section 213 was included in the Patriot Act over the protests of privacy advocates ...law enforcement was adamant Section 213 was needed to protect against terrorism. But the latest government report detailing the numbers of “sneak and peek” warrants reveals that out of a total of over 11,000 sneak and peek requests, only 51 were used for terrorism.

    full article here [juancole.com]

    "The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all."
    - H. L. Mencken

    --
    "Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(1)