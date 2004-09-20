from the death-and-taxes dept.
Facebook could be hit with a massive brand new tax if it moves forward with its threat to block all Australian users from sharing news on its platform. In response, Facebook threatened to ban the sharing of news which then resulted in a threat to tax Facebook for news or rather "digital transactions". The Australian government appears to have predicted Facebook's response and had draft legislation drawn up ready to respond.
On Tuesday, the social media giant said it would ban the sharing of news in Australia on Facebook and Instagram if the government pushed forward with changes that would force social media platforms to pay media companies for their content.
But it has since been revealed that such a move from Facebook could actually see the platform hit with a new tax on all digital transactions, which could cost the company millions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday September 05, @06:04AM
But couldn't we just get Facebook and all the others to pay their normal taxes for starters?
Because really, threatening them with a tax on news broadcast is just serving Rupert Murdoch's interests. I really wish the powers that be cared a bit more about serving the interests of society at large.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday September 05, @06:08AM
As it is, I think the Australian government is in the wrong here. It's not their job to secure rent seeking opportunities for shitty Australian media sources or punitively tax internet transactions, even when the bad guys are Facebook.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday September 05, @06:09AM
All the links point to the News Corp, which stands to gain from such laws.
Typical bullshit [happymag.tv], as always.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Saturday September 05, @06:37AM
Pull out of Australia?
Block all Australians from accessing Facebook, pull out of offices in the country, and watch the unwashed masses beg for their cancerous platform back.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse