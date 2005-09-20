from the carpel-diem dept.
Battery-free Game Boy runs forever:
A hand-held video game console allowing indefinite gameplay might be a parent's worst nightmare.
But this Game Boy is not just a toy. It's a powerful proof-of-concept, developed by researchers at Northwestern University and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands, that pushes the boundaries of battery-free intermittent computing into the realm of fun and interaction.
Instead of batteries, which are costly, environmentally hazardous and ultimately end up in landfills, this device harvests energy from the sun — and the user. These advances enable gaming to last forever without having to stop and recharge the battery.
"It's the first battery-free interactive device that harvests energy from user actions," said Northwestern's Josiah Hester, who co-led the research. "When you press a button, the device converts that energy into something that powers your gaming."
[...] The teams will present the research virtually at UbiComp 2020, a major conference within the field of interactive systems, on Sept. 15.
[...] The researchers' energy aware gaming platform (ENGAGE) has the size and form factor of the original Game Boy, while being equipped with a set of solar panels around the screen. Button presses by the user are a second source of energy. Most importantly, it impersonates the Game Boy processor. Although this solution requires a lot of computational power, and therefore energy, it allows any popular retro game to be played straight from its original cartridge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @03:25PM
If it's feasible to make a device with a QWERTY+fn keyboard that can supply enough energy to support a wifi or cellular data connection, that would be game-changing. The power-hungry nature of wireless communications means that it probably wouldn't be very useful as an always-on receiver like a cellphone, but would be a great piece of emergency gear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 05, @03:31PM
In the old days, we used to have to power games with our own effort like throwing a ball or running around. Now we can use advanced technology to harness that power to charge battery cells to play computer games.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 05, @03:34PM
So now you gotta play the thing outside in the bright sun? I hoe the screen can compensate. Why don't they put a flywheel inside, like those old self winding watches used to have?
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Saturday September 05, @03:45PM
