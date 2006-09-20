One of [Winamp's] most beloved features was the ability to personalize its interface with thousands of custom skins made by devoted artists — and someone has finally given us a chance to relive this experience in all of its glory.

[...] "The Winamp Skin Museum is an attempt to build a fast, searchable, and shareable, interface for the collection of Winamp Skins amassed on the Internet Archive," says Facebook engineer a Jordan Eldredge, who created the project.

[...] Putting aside the truly incredible volume of skins available, one of my favorite things about the Skin Museum is its live preview user interface that lets you preview each skin as if you've already installed it on Winamp. You can even play the iconic "It really whips the llama's ass" intro by the mysterious DJ Mike Llama.

Needless to say, each skin is available to download if you're feeling like giving Winamp a fresh look.

Winamp Skin Museum.