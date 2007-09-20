Until Wednesday, a single text message sent through Cisco's Jabber collaboration application was all it took to touch off a self-replicating attack that would spread malware from one Windows user to another, researchers who developed the exploit said.

The wormable attack was the result of several flaws, which Cisco patched on Wednesday, in the Chromium Embedded Framework that forms the foundation of the Jabber client. A filter that's designed to block potentially malicious content in incoming messages failed to scrutinize code that invoked a programming interface known as "onanimationstart."

[...] CVE-2020-3430 carries a severity score of 8.8.

Two other vulnerabilities—CVE-2020-3537 and CVE-2020-3498—have severity ratings of 5.7 and 6.5, respectively.

The vulnerabilities affect Cisco Jabber for Windows versions 12.1 through 12.9.1[*]. People using vulnerable versions should update as soon as possible.