Microsoft has finally revealed a $499 "estimated retail price" for its top-end Xbox Series X. That system will launch alongside the $299 Xbox Series S on November 10, the company confirmed this morning.
Microsoft is also expanding its existing "All Access" subscription program to give customers access to its next-gen hardware with no upfront cost. Qualifying players who commit to a $25/month subscription for the Series S (or $35/month for the Series X) for two years get the console as well as access to all the games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (and its attendant xCloud streaming options).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 09, @07:44PM (2 children)
This whole don't own just rent trend. Are gamers going to subscribe to that?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 09, @07:48PM
Oh god yes, when we talk about fools with whom money is easily parted, gamers make the absolute top of that list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 09, @08:08PM
If you hate Microsoft, this is a terrible deal. If you hate consoles, it's a terrible deal. If you don't care about multiplayer gaming, it's a terrible deal. If you hate DRM, it's a terrible deal.
But if you don't care about any of those things - and hundreds of millions of consumers do not - it's a win: a standalone Xbox Series X is $500. 2 years of Xbox Gold, which you need for multiplayer, is $100. 4 AAA games is at least $240. In two years, you've spent at least $840. With $35/month across 2 years, you spend the same $840 and have access to 100 games in Xbox Games Pass. Unless maybe the Xbox Games Pass selection sucks, I don't care enough to check.
I hate Microsoft, I'm not interested. But I don't think this is a bad deal for consumers.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday September 09, @07:45PM
