from the "may"..."suggests"..."might" dept.
The coronavirus may have reached Los Angeles even before China announced its outbreak
Was the novel coronavirus on the loose in Los Angeles way back in December, before the World Health Organization was even aware of an unusual cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China?
A new analysis of medical records from UCLA hospitals and clinics suggests the answer might be yes.
Researchers from UCLA and their colleagues at the University of Washington documented an unmistakable uptick in patients seeking treatment for coughs. The increase began the week of Dec. 22, 2019, and persisted through the end of February.
Also at KTLA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 11, @07:57PM (2 children)
Lots of Chinamen in Chinatown, any one of them could have had Wuhan Flu in December.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 11, @08:09PM (1 child)
Racist bait, sweet
And hey, Chinaman isn't the preferred nomenclature.
Also, here in AMERICA we take responsibility for ourselves! It is the Trump Virus. No no, not the MAGA shit, COVID-19.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 11, @08:27PM
Chinese is not a race.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 11, @08:11PM
I bet it was in New Orleans by Oct 31st.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday September 11, @08:34PM
I can tell you first hand with a fair amount of painful certainty that it is was in Georgia in December.
But nobody was looking for it. Nobody cared. It was just a "bad flu". As far as anyone was concerned it didn't exist until the TV officially said it did. Thats why the whole shelter in place was such a failure. By that time it was wide spread enough, nothing could stop it.