New cyberattacks targeting U.S. elections
In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming presidential election, including unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both the Trump and Biden campaigns, as detailed below. We have and will continue to defend our democracy against these attacks through notifications of such activity to impacted customers, security features in our products and services, and legal and technical disruptions. The activity we are announcing today makes clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election as had been anticipated, and is consistent with what the U.S. government and others have reported. We also report here on attacks against other institutions and enterprises worldwide that reflect similar adversary activity.
We have observed that:
Strontium, operating from Russia, has attacked more than 200 organizations including political campaigns, advocacy groups, parties and political consultants
Zirconium, operating from China, has attacked high-profile individuals associated with the election, including people associated with the Joe Biden for President campaign and prominent leaders in the international affairs community
Phosphorus, operating from Iran, has continued to attack the personal accounts of people associated with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign
People here may view Microsoft's claims of stopping all these cyber-attacks with derision. Although, this is a Microsoft Memo, many other media outlets have have gone ahead with the story. I expect that all countries that are capable of such cyber-attacks shall make attempts. They have nothing much to lose and no incentive to stop trying!
There's an oxymoron hidden in there . . .
“Win or lose, I’m going to go down fighting,” Mr. Biden said.
Back in the days, AT&T was THE monopoly villain, IBM was the computing villain.
Now it's Google (of "don't be evil"), Fuckbook (of ... fuckerberg), Amazon, and Apple. I despise Apple's proprietary ways, but they seem the least evil (though most asinine in the same way millenials are).
And AT&T has reconstituted itself like a resurrected borg, colluding with other telcos and cable companies for regional fiefdoms like in the medieval days.
The notion of democracy is absent and irrelevant through all these episodes.
Just the other post says the US is the number one cyber power.
Maybe Harvard Kennedy School's super hard-working super-brilliant team should take charge of the election.
We keep hearing "cyber war" and "attack" and all this bullshit. It's a bunch of people hacking a computer. None of this shit is meddling with the election unless they're hacking election computers. So they hack into someone's laptop and do what exactly? How is this an "attack?" How does this change the vote of someone at the polls? Now social media - yes. There is a large number of retards that form their opinion on obvious (not to them) misinformation, don't check facts, and go with groupthink. If you flood reddit with an opinion and make it look like the cool new thing, you get a bunch of dem voters. you post shit against that and make fun of it, you get a bunch of redneck voters. you make the comments more and more violent, you get the dems burning down people's cars, and people shooting them in the face.
but this bs is not an "attack" - it's hacking someone's laptop. it's what a teen does in between watching porn. it does nothing.
OK, you may have heard that we recently tried to create an alternative to some well established open source solution which was so popular that we bought up the open source solution and shut down our alternative, but don't worry, we're still relevant.
You may not have heard about all these myriad threats that would without us would destroy your democracy, three cheers for American democracy, but trust us, they were all really relevant threats, and our solutions did really save you, which means you can be thankful that we're still so goddamn relevant.
