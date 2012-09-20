Stories
Another Sweeping Search for Aliens Comes Up Short

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday September 12, @02:21PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the ET-phone-Earth dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_:

A groundbreaking survey of over 10 million star systems has failed to detect signs of extraterrestrial intelligence.

Astronomers working with the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) radio telescope in Western Australia were unable to detect alien technosignatures while surveying millions of star systems in the Vela constellation, according to new research published in Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia. The authors of the new study, Chenoa Tremblay from CSIRO and Steven Tingay from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), were hunting for low radio frequencies similar to those produced by our own civilization.

[...] The new search, which included over 10 million stars, was "orders of magnitude" higher than previous MWA surveys, as the authors wrote. From the 30 hours of observation, 17 were "free from imaging artifacts likely caused due to the instrument being actively worked on during the day, while the observations were taken at night."

The null result is not entirely surprising, as the volume of space surveyed by the astronomers is still exceptionally small. In the press release, Tingay said it "was the equivalent of trying to find something in the Earth's oceans but only searching a volume of water equivalent to a large backyard swimming pool."

  • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday September 12, @02:40PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Saturday September 12, @02:40PM (#1049935) Homepage Journal

    were hunting for low radio frequencies similar to those produced by our own civilization

    When this topic comes up doesn't someone usually say that the radio broadcasts humans have produced are too weak or too directional for another civilization to stand a chance of detecting them?

  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Saturday September 12, @02:44PM

    by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 12, @02:44PM (#1049938) Journal

    Steven Tingay from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), were hunting for low radio frequencies similar to those produced by our own civilization.

    Nobody uses radio. Anyone who's not a complete flarblegloggle knows quantum entanglement's the way to go. Try detecting that, Earthlings!

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 12, @02:55PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday September 12, @02:55PM (#1049943) Journal

    It's no fun... [youtube.com]

    Are we alone in the universe?

    Yes

    So there's no other life out there?

    There is. They're alone too

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday September 12, @03:12PM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Saturday September 12, @03:12PM (#1049952) Journal

    Artificial radio pollution and cultural spam broadcast is strictly prohibited in this galaxy, enforced.

