Linux 5.9 Dropping Soft Scrollback Support From FB + VGA Console Code - Phoronix:
VGACON/FBCON for the basic Linux console has supported a software scrollback buffer with the Shift + PageUp keyboard sequence for scrolling up in the output for contents out of view. But with most people not making heavy use of the frame-buffer console these days and the code being unmaintained, it's being stripped out from Linux 5.9.
As a post-5.9-rc5 change, Linus dropped the FBCON code and the similar VGACON scrollback support.
[Linus] Torvalds wrote, "This (and the VGA soft scrollback) turns out to have various nasty small special cases that nobody really is willing to fight. The soft scrollback code was really useful a few decades ago when you typically used the console interactively as the main way to interact with the machine, but that just isn't the case any more. So it's not worth dragging along."
I dunno about you lot but I absolutely still use soft scrollback. Not every day by any means but it's damned near essential if you or a system or driver update have somehow managed to get X into a hosed state and you don't normally have sshd enabled.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @06:51AM (2 children)
screen or tmux
it's neat but userspace is better for this
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Wednesday September 16, @07:04AM (1 child)
I still use this feature quite a lot, surprised it is going to be killed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:12AM
I have "more" or "less" - never used this feature.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:05AM (1 child)
I read about this key combo some years ago... and forgot about it. I'm always using X terminals to scroll back (using the mouse) to look in the console output. Mainly because I didn't remember the key combo (and terminals make it easier to use). If I just could scroll with my mouse in the console... waaaay more conventient and catered to the way we use our computer.
I pipe to less sometimes in the console which allows me to use the arrow keys or page-up/down without holding the shift button, but for me this breaks colored output.
(Score: 1) by sante on Wednesday September 16, @07:20AM
Use less -R or --RAW-CONTROL-CHARS
(From the man page: Like -r, but only ANSI "color" escape sequences are output in "raw" form. Unlike -r, the screen appearance is maintained correctly in most cases.)
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Wednesday September 16, @07:11AM (1 child)
I am impressed by you complete knowlege of how everyone uses their computers these days. I guess you use webcams to spy on us?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:17AM
It sounds like he cannot find a competent developer willing to maintain the code.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:14AM (1 child)
I don't understand whether this will break my use-case or not. I use it within konsole/gnome-terminal etc. In particular, I use it when I ssh into the cluster. Am I using this feature, or am I using a konsole/gnome-terminal feature? Usually I don't have to resort to tty on the local machine, but sometimes I do, and I may need it then as well --- is it only that that's being thrown out?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:16AM
just to clarify: most often I use this to scroll through long cmake/compiler output, and it routinely happens on remote machines.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:33AM (1 child)
I guess everyone's boot process works perfectly every time, so that there's never a reason to scroll back and see what happened?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday September 16, @07:38AM
Yeah, it's dumb to remove it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 16, @07:38AM
That sucks. I use the feature.
I could see dropping the weird old VGA-specific optimization that moves the start of the display around in video memory. That was insane. Computers have plenty of system RAM to spare for the purpose, and sending the 4000 bytes across PCIe isn't a big deal like it was in the ISA bus days.
Dropping the feature entirely is horrible. Somebody give Linus a beating for me.