Gene editing to produce 'super dad' livestock
Scientists have produced gene-edited animals they say could serve as "super dads" or "surrogate sires". The pigs, goats, cattle and mice make sperm carrying the genetic material of donor animals.
The researchers used a hi-tech gene editing tool to knock out a male fertility gene in animal embryos. The animals were born sterile, but began producing sperm after an injection of sperm-producing cells from donor animals.
The technique would enable surrogate males to sire offspring carrying the genetic material of valuable elite animals such as prize bulls, said a US-UK team. This would be a step towards genetically enhancing livestock to improve food production, they added.
Donor-derived spermatogenesis following stem cell transplantation in sterile NANOS2 knockout males (open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2010102117) (DX)
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday September 16, @11:16AM
Scientifically, this is interesting. Once matured I expect this technique to be potentially applied in animal breeding similar to grafting in plants. High-performance traits can now be propagated irrespective of the reproductive performance of the animals (well, expect for a few sub-traits, like sperm production). This will lead to more vulnerable populations and further thinning of the gene pool. For now, there are legal barriers as well around gene manipulation.
I am unsure whether I would like to see this introduced into farming on a greater scale.