Microsoft Acquires ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 Billion

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 22, @12:12AM
from the Big-Deal dept.
Techonomics Business

takyon writes:

Microsoft purchases Bethesda Softworks in industry-changing acquisition

Major game franchises like Doom, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and more will soon be Microsoft properties. That's because the Xbox and Windows maker announced Monday morning it is buying the corporate parent of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.

"Like us, Bethesda are passionate believers in building a diverse array of creative experiences, in exploring new game franchises, and in telling stories in bold ways," Microsoft wrote in its announcement. "All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you."

Also at Wccftech.

See also: Microsoft's ZeniMax Media Acquisition Was A "Surprisingly Low Price," Claims Analyst

Original Submission


