This Dangerous Android Banking Trojan is Now Available Online for Anyone to Use

posted by martyb on Thursday September 24, @12:41PM
from the convenience-has-a-price dept.
Fnord666 writes:

This dangerous Android banking trojan is now available online for anyone to use:

The source code for a popular Android banking malware strain has been released online via public forums, raising fears of attacks coming soon.

According to analysts at security firm Kaspersky, the operators of the Cerberus trojan originally attempted to auction off the code to other cybercriminal syndicates, but have now abandoned the material online for anyone to use.

As a result, researchers have witnessed an immediate spike in the number of mobile infections, as cybercriminals harness the complex and sophisticated Android malware to defraud users across Europe.

[...] "We're already seeing an increase in attacks on users since the source code was published. It's not the first time we've seen something like this happen, but this boom of activity since the developers abandoned the project is the biggest developing story we've tracked for a while."

Kaspersky continues to investigate the threat posed by the new edition of Cerberus, but has advised users to take important precautionary measures in the meantime.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 24, @01:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 24, @01:15PM (#1056120)

    Working as intended! Following the best business model in the world: release the source code when the company folds, the customers stop buying, or the developers lose interest.

